Sharwoods Green Label Mango Chutney 530G

Product Description
- Green Label Mango Chutney
- Ready to eat straight from the jar.
- Our classic Mango Chutney goes down a treat with curries, and it's perfect with poppadoms and naan bread too.
- Simply pour into a bowl and you're ready to dip in.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Cakes and Culinary Products Premier Foods PLC Hertfordshire
- Chilli rating - 1
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 530g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Mangoes (45%), Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid), Spices
Allergy Information
- May contain Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, away from daylight. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 6 weeks.Best Before End: See Cap
Produce of
Product of the UK
Number of uses
This jar contains approximately 26 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- For information call 0800 022 3390 (ROI 1800 93 2814)
- Or write to us at:
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Net Contents
530g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Per 1 tbsp (20g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1020kJ
|204kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|240kcal
|48kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|59.5g
|11.9g
|of which Sugars
|44.7g
|8.9g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|2.90g
|0.58g
|-
|-
