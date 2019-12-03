Tesco Rollmop Herrings 260G

Good quality, nice texture to the fish
Used to be a great product and is now just OK
I love rollmop herrings (a British, not Scandinavian dish) and am pleased that Tesco still stock these as they're getting harder to find and it's also not easy to make your own as fresh herring is rarely available in supermarkets, local fishmongers (if you're lucky enough to have one near you) or online... The recipe though seems to have got sweeter over the last year and lacks the 'bite' it used to have. Does everything we eat have to end up tasting of artificial sweetener? We have more than one sense of taste - let's try and use them all, please!!! I accept what other reviewers have said re flavours, but dill is not traditional in the British Rollmop - but mustard seeds are and this product would be greatly improved for this to be reintroduced (used to be included) and more gherkin please as there used to be! Please stop pandering to people who want everything they eat to taste of one thing: sugar! This used to be a great product and is now just OK.
TERRIABLE TESCO'S LOOK AT MY FEEDBACK & TRY AGAIN
I have worked in the following countries Denmark, Norway, Finland these are nothing like the real Rollmop. 1/ less sugar 2/ mustard seed. 3/ Dill 4/ good Herring and good white wine vinegar. They should taste fresh and NOT Sweet. They also should have the above. This is highly disapointing! If the Herring was available? Never, when I wish to shop I would make my own.
Too expensive , for the lack of sustenance .
Very , very sweet in my opinion . Two small fillet of fish . Onion still crunchy . One small slice of gherkin . Ate with cold , boiled baby potatoes , a large gherkin and a few green olives .
Taste is far too sharp!
For me, the spirit vinegar is far too sharp. This would be a much better product if wine vinegar or other brewed condiment was used, in place of acetic acid (spirit vinegar).
Rollmop Herrings - very mushy texture
I'm a big fan of rollmop herrings but just tried a carton of these and the herrings are like mush - almost disintegrated. Should they be like that? I regularly eat other brands and have never experienced this mushy texture before. I'm wondering if they are safe to eat?