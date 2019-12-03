By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rollmop Herrings 260G
£ 1.69
£1.30/100g
1/2 of a pot drained
  • Energy450kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 693kJ / 165kcal

Product Description

  • Cured herring (Clupea harengus) fillets with onion and cucumber in a vinegar marinade
  • Responsibly sourcing our herring is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. Source of Omega 3.
  • RESPONSIBLY SOURCED
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Herring (Fish) (35%), Water, Onion (11%), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Cucumber (2.5%), Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Tartaric Acid).

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 weeks and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom, Caught in the NE Atlantic – North Sea

Preparation and Usage

  • This product is ready to eat. Remove fillets from pot and place on a plate. Allow to drain before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

130g

Net Contents

260g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy693kJ / 165kcal450kJ / 108kcal
Fat7.9g5.1g
Saturates2.2g1.4g
Carbohydrate12.2g7.9g
Sugars9.4g6.1g
Fibre0.7g0.5g
Protein11.0g7.2g
Salt1.8g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Good quality, nice texture to the fish

4 stars

Good quality, nice texture to the fish

Used to be a great product and is now just OK

3 stars

I love rollmop herrings (a British, not Scandinavian dish) and am pleased that Tesco still stock these as they're getting harder to find and it's also not easy to make your own as fresh herring is rarely available in supermarkets, local fishmongers (if you're lucky enough to have one near you) or online... The recipe though seems to have got sweeter over the last year and lacks the 'bite' it used to have. Does everything we eat have to end up tasting of artificial sweetener? We have more than one sense of taste - let's try and use them all, please!!! I accept what other reviewers have said re flavours, but dill is not traditional in the British Rollmop - but mustard seeds are and this product would be greatly improved for this to be reintroduced (used to be included) and more gherkin please as there used to be! Please stop pandering to people who want everything they eat to taste of one thing: sugar! This used to be a great product and is now just OK.

TERRIABLE TESCO'S LOOK AT MY FEEDBACK & TRY AGAIN

1 stars

I have worked in the following countries Denmark, Norway, Finland these are nothing like the real Rollmop. 1/ less sugar 2/ mustard seed. 3/ Dill 4/ good Herring and good white wine vinegar. They should taste fresh and NOT Sweet. They also should have the above. This is highly disapointing! If the Herring was available? Never, when I wish to shop I would make my own.

Too expensive , for the lack of sustenance .

2 stars

Very , very sweet in my opinion . Two small fillet of fish . Onion still crunchy . One small slice of gherkin . Ate with cold , boiled baby potatoes , a large gherkin and a few green olives .

Taste is far too sharp!

3 stars

For me, the spirit vinegar is far too sharp. This would be a much better product if wine vinegar or other brewed condiment was used, in place of acetic acid (spirit vinegar).

Rollmop Herrings - very mushy texture

1 stars

I'm a big fan of rollmop herrings but just tried a carton of these and the herrings are like mush - almost disintegrated. Should they be like that? I regularly eat other brands and have never experienced this mushy texture before. I'm wondering if they are safe to eat?

