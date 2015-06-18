Milton Antibacterial Surface Wipes X30

Really useful
These are great for wiping down toys which can't be sterilised. Also handy for out and about for cleaning the teat of your bottle if you accidentally touch / drop it.
milton antibacterial wipes
I bought this about 2 weeks ago and love it! its perfect in the kitchen, bathroom , baby's toys , highchair and when you are out!
easier than a bottle!
Simple and easy to use whilst safe in the knowledge that everything is micro clean
Great
They dry quick, no needless scents. Been using on baby changing mat and around the house in kitchen and bath.
Handy for travel
Fab to have in the car/ out and about with little one!
Fab item to have in change bag
I always keep these handy in my change bag as there are a lot of things that we encounter when out and about that benefit from a quick wipe, for example high chairs in restaurants.
Wipes
Does as it should, keeps things nice and clean
bit dry
Do the job I think but don't feel they've got enough moisture to clean properly
Great product
Safe and easy to use all around the home.