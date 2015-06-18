By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Milton Antibacterial Surface Wipes X30

4.5(9)Write a review
Milton Antibacterial Surface Wipes X30
£ 2.00
£0.07/each

Product Description

  • Antibacterial Surface Wipes
  • Proven to kill over 99.9% of bacteria
  • Bleach-free & rinse-free formula
  • 100% biodegradeable fabric of natural origin
  • Bleach-free and rinse-free formula to quickly clean and disinfect all surfaces in the home or out and about. Fragrance free. Ideal for: high chair, changing mat, potty, baby's bath, kitchen fridge and work tops, chopping boards, toilets seats, telephone, mobile phones, computer keyboards.
  • 100% Biodegradable*
  • *100% Biodegradable wipes
  • Bactericidal: in 30 s EN 1040, in 30 s EN 1276 and in 5 min EN 13697 in dirty conditions. Effective on Listeria and Salmonella.
  • Fungicidal: in 1 min EN 1275, EN 1650 and in 5 min EN 13697 on C.albicans and A.niger, in dirty conditions. Virucidal: according to the protocol of EN 14476+A1 standard, in dirty conditions in 1 min on Adenovirus type 5 and Norovirus, in 30 sec on Rotavirus, Herpes type 1, PRV (surrogate virus of hepatitis B), BVDV (surrogate virus of hepatitis C).
  • Kills bacteria & viruses
  • Rinse free
  • For soothers & teats
  • Quantity: 30
  • Nappy Size: Pack Size

Information

Ingredients

Active ingredient: Ethanol (CAS: 64-17-5): 660.10g/kg

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use: Peel label and remove wipe. Rub the surface or the item to be disinfected for at least 30 seconds. Leave to dry. Reseal the pack well to avoid drying out of the wipes.

Warnings

  • Precautionary measures: Highly flammable liquid and vapour. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Store in a well-ventilated place. Keep cool. Dispose of contents/ container in accordance with regulations. DO NOT USE BABY SKIN OR DURING NAPPY CHANGE. Causes serious eye irritation. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.

Name and address

  • Laboratoire Rivadis,
  • Impasse du petit Rosé,
  • ZI,
  • 79100 Louzy,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.milton-tm.com

Net Contents

30 x Wipes

Safety information

  1. Irritant
  2. Flammable
View more safety information

DANGER Precautionary measures: Highly flammable liquid and vapour. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Store in a well-ventilated place. Keep cool. Dispose of contents/ container in accordance with regulations. DO NOT USE BABY SKIN OR DURING NAPPY CHANGE. Causes serious eye irritation. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Really useful

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

These are great for wiping down toys which can't be sterilised. Also handy for out and about for cleaning the teat of your bottle if you accidentally touch / drop it.

milton antibacterial wipes

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

I bought this about 2 weeks ago and love it! its perfect in the kitchen, bathroom , baby's toys , highchair and when you are out!

easier than a bottle!

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Simple and easy to use whilst safe in the knowledge that everything is micro clean

Great

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

They dry quick, no needless scents. Been using on baby changing mat and around the house in kitchen and bath.

Handy for travel

4 stars

Review from tesco.com

Fab to have in the car/ out and about with little one!

Fab item to have in change bag

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

I always keep these handy in my change bag as there are a lot of things that we encounter when out and about that benefit from a quick wipe, for example high chairs in restaurants.

Wipes

4 stars

Review from tesco.com

Does as it should, keeps things nice and clean

bit dry

3 stars

Review from tesco.com

Do the job I think but don't feel they've got enough moisture to clean properly

Great product

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Safe and easy to use all around the home.

Usually bought next

Milton Antibacterial Surface Spray 500Ml

£ 2.50
£0.50/100ml

Dettol 110 Large Cleansing Surface Wipes

£ 3.00
£2.73/100sheet

Tesco Citrus Antibacterial Wipes 40 Wipes

£ 1.00
£0.03/each

Dettol Aerosol Disinfectant Spray Linen 400Ml

£ 3.00
£7.50/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here