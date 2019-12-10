By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Louis Jadot Beaujolais Villages 75Cl

4.5(29)Write a review
image 1 of Louis Jadot Beaujolais Villages 75Cl
Product Description

  • Red French Wine
  • Character
  • A classic fruity Gamay real depth enhanced by the granite soil. Succulent fruit and soft tannins have been created by the traditional fermentation methods.
  • Vineyard
  • A large proportion comes from the village of Régnié. The wine is made at our Combe aux Jacques winery.
  • At Louis Jadot we have made fine Burgundy since 1859. Burgundy's reputation stems from the unique growing conditions, or "terroir", enjoyed by each separate vineyard. Louis Jadot wines celebrate this diversity, reflecting these all important natural differences of soil, aspect and climate.
  • Wine of France
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This Beaujolais-Villages 'Combe aux Jacques' should be drunk cool in order to protect the delicious aromas of fruits and the delicate freshness which is the signature of this wine

Region of Origin

Beaujolais

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Louis Jadot

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Frédéric Barnier

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

C

Grape Variety

Gamay

Vinification Details

  • In 1998 Louis Jadot opened their new Combe aux Jacques Winery, near the village of Brouilly. A proportion of the grapes are destemmed and undergo a 14 day maceration.

History

  • Louis Jadot was established in Beaune by our founder Louis-Henry Jadot in 1859. We have carefully striven to establish and maintain the quality of our wines for 160 years through the steady acquisition of the best vineyards in Burgundy. Over a century and a half later, we now produce wines from over 150 appellations - from Beaujolais Villages to Le Montrachet.

Regional Information

  • Most of the grapes for this wine are sourced from vineyards around the village of Régnié-Durette.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink
  • Within 3 years of vintage. Serve with light meat, poultry and cheese. Can be served chilled.

Name and address

  • Louis Jadot,
  • Beaune,
  • France.

Return to

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • RG21 8UQ.
  • www.hatchmansfield.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

29 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Beautiful mellow red wine, would highly recommend

5 stars

Beautiful mellow red wine, would highly recommend :-)

WORTH THE HIGHER PRICE

5 stars

Beaujolais is a notoriously tricky wine, and can be very disappointing. Hence lower prices should be treated with caution. This is not the cheapest of the Tesco range, but in my view worth it. It has the true Beaujolais flavour and feel, and I find it hard to put down. Very nice.

louis jadot bourjolais

5 stars

these bourjolais are amongst the very best. the only thing wrong is that cthey are not stocked in all tesco stores and are not sold at the old diiscont termes of 25% off per 12 bottle case ,ALL the time

Excellent

5 stars

Served it at Christmas lunch and everyone raved about it. Really delicious and good value.

Imbibers joy-Brexit currency beater

5 stars

A superb wine-typical Gamay- nose and taste in balance. Smooth and easy drinking-ripe tannins and could go longer- buy it for Christmas-with the currency situation this will be well over £10 soon so at £7.50 a steal

Dissapointing

2 stars

I was greately disappointed with this wine. Young and tannic and very little of the lively fruity qualilty I expect from a beaujolais. I will be sending it back.

Benchmark Beaujolais from a master producer

5 stars

I've never had a bad bottle from Louis Jadot: they produce tens of thousands of cases a year, from humble Beaujolais Villages to the most rarified of Grand Crus, and you sense they put the same attention into something like this at under a tenner as they do into their GC Echezeaux at £1000 a pop. Fresh and relatively uncomplicated, but with a decent streak of minerality to remind you of its pedigree, this is proper French wine for not a lot of money. Drink at cool room temperature all year round.

Fresh, light and tasty

4 stars

The Jadot stable turns out consistently good wines and this is well up to spec. It is an excellent companion to salmon or poultry, and for lunchtime drinking. Might be even better after another year or two, but still very drinkable now.

Consistency

4 stars

The Louis Jadot Beaujolais Villages has been consistently at the forefront of the Gamay production, and continues to be full of flavour in comparison to many other producers. A light but surprisingly medium bodied wine, it makes for easy drinking either by itself or with food. Prices seem to be on the increase but when bought at a good discount, amount to a good buy.

Not the usual quality!

1 stars

Not sure what is wrong but the first two bottled out of the case were very poor quality - nasty metallic taste, with the second undrinkable. Haven't ventured any further into the case yet, but sadly purchased 12 bottles in total for Christmas, so very disappointed.

1-10 of 29 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

