Louis Jadot Beaujolais Villages 75Cl

Beautiful mellow red wine, would highly recommend
WORTH THE HIGHER PRICE
Beaujolais is a notoriously tricky wine, and can be very disappointing. Hence lower prices should be treated with caution. This is not the cheapest of the Tesco range, but in my view worth it. It has the true Beaujolais flavour and feel, and I find it hard to put down. Very nice.
louis jadot bourjolais
these bourjolais are amongst the very best. the only thing wrong is that cthey are not stocked in all tesco stores and are not sold at the old diiscont termes of 25% off per 12 bottle case ,ALL the time
Excellent
Served it at Christmas lunch and everyone raved about it. Really delicious and good value.
Imbibers joy-Brexit currency beater
A superb wine-typical Gamay- nose and taste in balance. Smooth and easy drinking-ripe tannins and could go longer- buy it for Christmas-with the currency situation this will be well over £10 soon so at £7.50 a steal
Dissapointing
I was greately disappointed with this wine. Young and tannic and very little of the lively fruity qualilty I expect from a beaujolais. I will be sending it back.
Benchmark Beaujolais from a master producer
I've never had a bad bottle from Louis Jadot: they produce tens of thousands of cases a year, from humble Beaujolais Villages to the most rarified of Grand Crus, and you sense they put the same attention into something like this at under a tenner as they do into their GC Echezeaux at £1000 a pop. Fresh and relatively uncomplicated, but with a decent streak of minerality to remind you of its pedigree, this is proper French wine for not a lot of money. Drink at cool room temperature all year round.
Fresh, light and tasty
The Jadot stable turns out consistently good wines and this is well up to spec. It is an excellent companion to salmon or poultry, and for lunchtime drinking. Might be even better after another year or two, but still very drinkable now.
Consistency
The Louis Jadot Beaujolais Villages has been consistently at the forefront of the Gamay production, and continues to be full of flavour in comparison to many other producers. A light but surprisingly medium bodied wine, it makes for easy drinking either by itself or with food. Prices seem to be on the increase but when bought at a good discount, amount to a good buy.
Not the usual quality!
Not sure what is wrong but the first two bottled out of the case were very poor quality - nasty metallic taste, with the second undrinkable. Haven't ventured any further into the case yet, but sadly purchased 12 bottles in total for Christmas, so very disappointed.