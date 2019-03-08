Ocean Spray Cranberry & Raspberry 1L

Love this! Great fresh taste
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 424kJ /
Water, Sugar, Cranberry Juice from Concentrate (8%), Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (7%), Apple Juice from Concentrate (5%), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Vitamin C, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Vegetable and Fruit Concentrate (Carrot, Cranberry), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Keep cool and out of sunlightFor Best Before End: see neck of bottle
Our cranberries are grown in the USA, Canada and Chile
This bottle contains 20 servings
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Label - glued. Paper - Widely Recycled
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml as sold
|per 250ml serving**
|(%RI*)
|Energy
|424kJ /
|212kJ /
|-
|100kcal
|50kcal
|(3%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|(0%)
|of which Saturates
|0g
|0g
|(0%)
|Carbohydrates
|25g
|13g
|(5%)
|of which Sugars
|23g
|11g
|(12%)
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|(0%)
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|(0%)
|Vitamins /Minerals
|(%NRV†)
|(%NRV†)
|Vitamin C
|60mg (75%)
|(38%)
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Diluted, 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water
|-
|-
|-
|†Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
