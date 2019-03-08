By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ocean Spray Cranberry & Raspberry 1L

5(1)Write a review
Ocean Spray Cranberry & Raspberry 1L
£ 1.99
£0.20/100ml
Each 250ml serving diluted as directed contains
  • Energy212kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars11g
    12%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 424kJ /

Product Description

  • Concentrated cranberry, raspberry and apple squash with sugar and sweetener
  • To find out more about our unique passion for cranberries please visit: oceanspray.co.uk or join us at: facebook.com/oceansprayuk
  • Our deliciously sweet & tangy cranberry raspberry squash is perfect diluted with still or sparkling water. Enjoy cold as a refreshing thirst-quencher or splash into hot water to make a comforting winter warmer.
  • Rich in vitamin C
  • Free from artificial colours and flavorings
  • Pack size: 1000ml
  • Rich in vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Cranberry Juice from Concentrate (8%), Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (7%), Apple Juice from Concentrate (5%), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Vitamin C, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Vegetable and Fruit Concentrate (Carrot, Cranberry), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Keep cool and out of sunlightFor Best Before End: see neck of bottle

Produce of

Our cranberries are grown in the USA, Canada and Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • For the perfect drink, dilute one part concentrate with four parts water. Add extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 20 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Label - glued. Paper - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX.

Return to

  • We are happy to help, so if you have any questions, please call our customer care line on...
  • 00800 3456 1234
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml as soldper 250ml serving**(%RI*)
Energy 424kJ /212kJ /
-100kcal50kcal(3%)
Fat 0g0g(0%)
of which Saturates 0g0g(0%)
Carbohydrates25g13g(5%)
of which Sugars 23g11g(12%)
Protein 0g0g(0%)
Salt 0g0g(0%)
Vitamins /Minerals(%NRV†)(%NRV†)
Vitamin C60mg (75%)(38%)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**Diluted, 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water---
†Nutrient Reference Value---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love this! Great fresh taste

5 stars

Love this! Great fresh taste

Usually bought next

Vimto Soft Drinks 1Ltr

£ 1.00
£0.10/100ml

Offer

Tesco No Added Sugar Hi Juice Orange/Mango & Passion Fruit 1Ltr

£ 1.35
£0.14/100ml

Offer

Tesco Ashbeck Sparkling Water 4X2ltr

£ 1.39
£0.02/100ml

Robinsons Apple & Blackcurrant No Added Sugar 1L

£ 1.65
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here