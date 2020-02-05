By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Garnier Body Tonic Hydrating Lotion 400Ml

5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Body Tonic Hydrating Lotion 400Ml
£ 6.00
£1.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Body Tonic Firming Smoothing Body Lotion
  • Moisturise your skin leaving it feeling firmer & toned
  • Enriched formula with seaweed extract
  • 400ml of body tonic milk for smoother skin from just 7 days
  • Day after day, your skin can become dehydrated and loses its firmness and elasticity. Garnier takes care of you with:
  • Body Tonic Firming Hydrating Lotion
  • Normal skin formula enriched with:
  • Phyto-caffeine™ and seaweed extract
  • For skin that feels firmer and more toned
  • Formula is enriched with Phyto-Caffeine™ known for its stimulating properties and Seaweed Extract, helping to reinforce the skin's surface.
  • Ultra-fresh, hydrating formula
  • Skin feels firmer and intensely hydrated.
  • Results
  • Immediately: skin feels more toned*
  • After 24 hours: skin stays hydrated
  • After 7 days: skin looks visibly smoother**
  • After 4 weeks: skin feels tighter
  • *Instrumental tests on 25 women.
  • **Self evaluation. 69% agree. Tested on 52 women.
  • †in-vitro.
  • Smoother looking skin from 7 days
  • Normal skin
  • Fast-absorbing
  • Non-greasy, non-sticky
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Isopropyl Palmitate, Dimethicone, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Acrylates/ C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Ammonium Polyacryldimethyltauramide / Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Benzyl Benzoate, Caffeine, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Laminaria Ochroleuca Extract, Limonene, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Hydroxide, Xanthan Gum, Parfum / Fragrance

Produce of

Made in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage recommendation: do not apply on face, wash your hands after using the product.

Warnings

  • In case of eye contact, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • Garnier Customer Careline
  • 0800 0854 375 (UK), 1800 818 675 (ROI)
  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.garnier.co.uk
  • www.garnier.com

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

In case of eye contact, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

The best

4 stars

This is my fav has been for so many years now the bottle used to be a little darker and am sure had more active ingredients b ut it's still the best even though not as good as original. Non greasy great smelling and works better than any of the butters or creams I've tried. A lovely zesty smell & a great price.

Best results Best smell

5 stars

That is the only body tonic which is actually working. My body after use of scrub ( same brand ) i put just that tonic and thats where the magic starts... really good not sticky texture, skin after is so hydrated and smooth. For the past 15 yrs I try a lot of deferent brands ( very expensive and very cheap) but I still comming back to my favourite GARNIER BODY TONIC!! THANK YOU FOR MAKE MY BODY SO GOOD LOOKING ❤

Smells lovely

5 stars

Light and none greasy moisturiser, great for summer

Great product

5 stars

Love this. Absorbs quickly, lovely texture and smell.

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Calcot Manor Papaya & Lemon Scrub 200Ml

£ 4.00
£2.00/100ml

Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Vera Body Lotion 400Ml

£ 6.00
£1.50/100ml

Nivea Biodegradable Daily Essential Cleansing Face Wipes 25S

£ 3.00
£0.12/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here