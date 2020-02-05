Garnier Body Tonic Hydrating Lotion 400Ml

The best
This is my fav has been for so many years now the bottle used to be a little darker and am sure had more active ingredients b ut it's still the best even though not as good as original. Non greasy great smelling and works better than any of the butters or creams I've tried. A lovely zesty smell & a great price.
Best results Best smell
That is the only body tonic which is actually working. My body after use of scrub ( same brand ) i put just that tonic and thats where the magic starts... really good not sticky texture, skin after is so hydrated and smooth. For the past 15 yrs I try a lot of deferent brands ( very expensive and very cheap) but I still comming back to my favourite GARNIER BODY TONIC!! THANK YOU FOR MAKE MY BODY SO GOOD LOOKING ❤
Smells lovely
Light and none greasy moisturiser, great for summer
Great product
Love this. Absorbs quickly, lovely texture and smell.