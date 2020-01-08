Heinz Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 415G

Only 35 beans !!!
Someone thought it would be real funny and and take out all of the beans , there was only 35 left !!!!!! Am very disappointed x
Really good
Really good
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 329kJ
Beans (51%), Tomatoes (34%), Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Corn Flour, Salt, Spice Extracts, Herb Extract
Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.
Hob
Instructions: Hob: Heat gently in pan.
Servings per can - 2
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
415g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 can
|%RI*
|Energy
|329kJ
|682kJ
|-
|78kcal
|162kcal
|8%
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.4g
|1%
|- of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|12.5g
|25.9g
|10%
|- of which sugars
|4.7g
|9.8g
|11%
|Fibre
|3.7g
|7.7g
|Protein
|4.7g
|9.7g
|19%
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.2g
|21%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
