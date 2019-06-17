By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dioralyte Blackcurrant 6 Sachets
£ 3.50
£0.58/each

Product Description

  • 6 Sachets of Oral Electrolyte Powder.
  • Fast and effective replacement of lost water and body salts.
  • Dioralyte is indicated for the replacement of essential body water and salts in the treatment of acute diarrhoea in infants, children and adults. Early use is important to avoid dehydration, particularly in the young and elderly.

Information

Ingredients

Each sachet contains Sodium Chloride 0.47g, Potassium Chloride 0.30g, Glucose 3.56g, Disodium Hydrogen Citrate 0.53g, Also contains Silicon Dioxide, Saccharin Sodium, Blackcurrant Flavour

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use Dioralyte: Dissolve contents of one Dioralyte sachet in 200ml (approx. 7 fl oz) of drinking water. Use fresh drinking water for adults and children. For infants, and where drinking water in unavailable, the water should be freshly boiled then cooled.
  • The solution should be made up immediately before use. If refrigerated the solution may be stored for up to 24 hours, otherwise any solution remaining one hour after reconstitution should be discarded. Dioralyte should only be reconstituted with water and to the volume stated. A lesser or greater dilution may result in electrolyte imbalance.
  • Dose: - unless prescribed otherwise by your doctor.
  • Adults (including elderly): One or two sachets after every loose motion (each sachet dissolved in 200mls of water). Children: One sachet after every loose motion. Infants up to the age of 2: One to one and a half times the normal 24 hour feed volume using Dioralyte solution prepared as directed above. If the illness is not improving within 24-48 hours consult your doctor. When vomiting is present with the diarrhoea, it is recommended that small amounts be taken frequently.

Warnings

  • PRECAUTIONS: If you are suffering from intestinal obstruction, diabetes, kidney or liver failure, or are on a low potassium or sodium diet, ask your doctor or pharmacist before using Dioralyte.
  • Infants under the age of 2 years with diarrhoea should be seen by a physician as soon as possible.
  • Keep all medicine safely away from children.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • MA Holder:
  • Sanofi-aventis,
  • One Onslow Street,
  • Guildford,
  • Surrey,
  • GU1 4YS,

Return to

  • Sanofi-aventis,
  • One Onslow Street,
  • Guildford,
  • Surrey,
  • GU1 4YS,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

2 Years

Net Contents

6 x Sachets

Safety information

