Lurpak Lighter Slightly Salted Spreadable 250G

Product Description
- Blended Spread 57% (32% milk fat & 25% rapeseed oil).
- To create Lurpak® Spreadable Lighter, we blend pure Lurpak® butter with rapeseed oil. Try it on your favourite fresh bread and top with whatever you fancy.
- Be inventive, see where the flavours take you.
- Made from natural ingredients
- Reduced fat blend of Lurpak butter and rapeseed oil
- Free from palm oil
- From pressed rapeseed oil only
- No ifs, no buts
- Contains no colourings, preservatives or other additives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Butter (40%) (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Lactic Culture (Milk), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigeratedSuitable for freezing. Best before: See lid
Produce of
Produced in Denmark
Preparation and Usage
- Packaging not suitable for microwave.
Additives
- Free From Additives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- 4 Savannah Way,
- Leeds Valley Park,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
Return to
- UK contact details: Arla Consumer Careline 0845 600 6688
- www.lurpak.co.uk
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- 4 Savannah Way,
- Leeds Valley Park,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2121kJ/516kcal
|Fat
|57g
|of which saturates
|22g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|of which sugars
|0.4g
|Protein
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.90g
