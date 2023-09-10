Rimmel Extra Super Lash Mascara Black Reaches all lashes, even the ones at the inner & outer corners of the eyes Lash building formula for highly defined lashes No clumps

Want the London look? Natural or dramatic - You decide. Extra Super Lash is a buildable mascara from Rimmel London that will make your lashes look longer, darker and thicker without clumping. Put on one layer for a more natural look or two for something more dramatic. The Vitamin E enriched formula contains hydrogels that form an ultra-smooth film on the lashes. The wet form dries quickly, does not flake when dry, and has staying power. This buildable mascara will give you a nice subtle lash, perfect for school and work. It can be also used to build up lashes for more dramatic look when you've got a night out planned. The plumping formula separates lashes, while adding length, volume and curl that's totally buildable, putting you in control. Live the London Look.

Defines, lengthen and curl lashes for an opening eye effect Vibrant pigment colour Hydrogels give lashes a smooth, healthy-looking finish Vitamin E-enriched formula with film-formers, waxes and pigments keeps your eyelashes healthy No clumping or sticking Mistake-free

Pack size: 8ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Paraffin, Glyceryl Stearate, Cera Carnauba/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire De Carnauba, PVP, Cera Alba/Beeswax/Cire D'abeille, C18-36 Acid Triglyceride, Propylene Glycol, Polysorbate 20, Stearic Acid, Acrylates Copolymer, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Tocopheryl Acetate, Talc, Sodium Hydroxide, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Gossypium Herbaceum (Cotton) Powder, Hydrolyzed Wool, Serica Powder/Silk Powder/Poudre De Soie, Retinyl Palmitate, HDI/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Acrylates/carbamate Copolymer, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Silica, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Olive Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Ethylene/methacrylate Copolymer, Collagen, Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil, Colloidal Gold, Saccharomyces Platinum Ferment, Saccharomyces Silver Ferment, Ceramide 2, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Olea Europaea (Olive) Oil Unsaponifiables, Sodium Sulfate, Isopropyl Titanium Triisostearate, Phalaenopsis Lobbi Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Bambusa Arundinacea Leaf Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, Chlorphenesin, Sorbic Acid, [May Contain/Peut Contenir/+/-: Carmine (CI 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green (CI 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens (CI 77288), D&c Black No. 2 (CI 77266), Ferric Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]

Net Contents

8ml ℮

