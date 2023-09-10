We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rimmel Extra Super Lash Mascara Black

4.2(421)
£5.00

£6.25/10ml

Rimmel Extra Super Lash Mascara BlackReaches all lashes, even the ones at the inner & outer corners of the eyesLash building formula for highly defined lashesNo clumps
Want the London look? Natural or dramatic - You decide. Extra Super Lash is a buildable mascara from Rimmel London that will make your lashes look longer, darker and thicker without clumping. Put on one layer for a more natural look or two for something more dramatic. The Vitamin E enriched formula contains hydrogels that form an ultra-smooth film on the lashes. The wet form dries quickly, does not flake when dry, and has staying power. This buildable mascara will give you a nice subtle lash, perfect for school and work. It can be also used to build up lashes for more dramatic look when you've got a night out planned. The plumping formula separates lashes, while adding length, volume and curl that's totally buildable, putting you in control. Live the London Look.
Defines, lengthen and curl lashes for an opening eye effectVibrant pigment colourHydrogels give lashes a smooth, healthy-looking finishVitamin E-enriched formula with film-formers, waxes and pigments keeps your eyelashes healthyNo clumping or stickingMistake-free
Pack size: 8ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Paraffin, Glyceryl Stearate, Cera Carnauba/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire De Carnauba, PVP, Cera Alba/Beeswax/Cire D'abeille, C18-36 Acid Triglyceride, Propylene Glycol, Polysorbate 20, Stearic Acid, Acrylates Copolymer, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Tocopheryl Acetate, Talc, Sodium Hydroxide, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Gossypium Herbaceum (Cotton) Powder, Hydrolyzed Wool, Serica Powder/Silk Powder/Poudre De Soie, Retinyl Palmitate, HDI/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Acrylates/carbamate Copolymer, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Silica, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Olive Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Ethylene/methacrylate Copolymer, Collagen, Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil, Colloidal Gold, Saccharomyces Platinum Ferment, Saccharomyces Silver Ferment, Ceramide 2, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Olea Europaea (Olive) Oil Unsaponifiables, Sodium Sulfate, Isopropyl Titanium Triisostearate, Phalaenopsis Lobbi Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Bambusa Arundinacea Leaf Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, Chlorphenesin, Sorbic Acid, [May Contain/Peut Contenir/+/-: Carmine (CI 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green (CI 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens (CI 77288), D&c Black No. 2 (CI 77266), Ferric Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]

Net Contents

8ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Mascara ready? Follow these steps…Step 1: Hold the mascara brush and sweep right at the root of lashes and comb through the tips for lift and volume.Step 2: Wiggle the brush from root to tip to separate and define.Step 3: Ready for even more volume? Sweep the mascara wand through lashes again to lock in more lash definition!

