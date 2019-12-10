By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Blossom Hill White Zinfandel 75Cl

4.5(44)Write a review
Blossom Hill White Zinfandel 75Cl
£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Zinfandel - Rosé Californian Wine
  • Ever wondered what sunshine tastes like? This fruity rosé is bursting with luscious fresh strawberry flavours with hints of watermelon, delivering a deliciously fresh finish. Best enjoyed with friends - (and plenty of sizzling conversation).
  • Wine of California, USA
  • Juicy & fresh
  • A lively & refreshing taste with strawberry aromas
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • The wine has a delightful aroma of strawberries and the flavour of red, ripe watermelon. Lively on the palate, the wine is medium-bodied with a refreshing. Compliments barbecue and alfresco eating, spicy. Asian and Oriental dishes

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

7.9

ABV

10.5% vol

Producer

Blossom Hill

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Marty Spate

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

5

Grape Variety

Zinfadel, Chenin Blanc, Riesling

Vinification Details

  • Traditional Rose Vinification Method

History

  • Blossom Hill was created only 20 years ago, and has become the darling of the wine drinking public, with its distinctive floral label, and easy-drinking, fruity styles

Regional Information

  • This wine is produced in California, USA

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of United States

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • DOI S.p.a.,
  • Santa Vittoria d'Alba,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Treasury Wine Estates Emea Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,

Return to

  • Treasury Wine Estates Emea Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,
  • UK.
  • blossomhill.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

44 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

nice wine

5 stars

the wine was bought for my wife and friends for a "baby shower" and it got top marks from everyone there.

Delicious and fruity

5 stars

An excellent example of white Zinfandel. Full of fruity flavour, medium dry and easy to like.

Refreshing

4 stars

I bought this wine for the festive season. It is crisp and refreshing if rather sweet.

Delicious

4 stars

A delicious light nicely flavoured wine, drinkable anytime.

nice wine

5 stars

we find this wine suits us fine as it goes with most meals.

My partner loves this wine

4 stars

Drinkable all year round, it's refreshing taste makes it a good companion to food or drinking alone with friends

lovely taste

5 stars

this wine was a really good choice for our dinner and went down well with members of the family

lovely

5 stars

We're not regular wine drinkers, but this rose is one our favourites. Nice fruity flavour, very versatile and everyone likes it. Just the right sweetness too.

present for family, but they like this wine

4 stars

I bought this wine for a member of my family as a Christmas present, It is a favourite of theirs, so I knew they would like it.

White Zinfandel

4 stars

Meduim sweet and refreshing strawberry juice. A winner for the ladies.

1-10 of 44 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Plaza Centro Prosecco 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

I Heart Prosecco 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Blossom Hill White Wine 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Blossom Hill Red Wine 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here