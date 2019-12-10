Blossom Hill White Zinfandel 75Cl

nice wine
the wine was bought for my wife and friends for a "baby shower" and it got top marks from everyone there.
Delicious and fruity
An excellent example of white Zinfandel. Full of fruity flavour, medium dry and easy to like.
Refreshing
I bought this wine for the festive season. It is crisp and refreshing if rather sweet.
Delicious
A delicious light nicely flavoured wine, drinkable anytime.
nice wine
we find this wine suits us fine as it goes with most meals.
My partner loves this wine
Drinkable all year round, it's refreshing taste makes it a good companion to food or drinking alone with friends
lovely taste
this wine was a really good choice for our dinner and went down well with members of the family
lovely
We're not regular wine drinkers, but this rose is one our favourites. Nice fruity flavour, very versatile and everyone likes it. Just the right sweetness too.
present for family, but they like this wine
I bought this wine for a member of my family as a Christmas present, It is a favourite of theirs, so I knew they would like it.
White Zinfandel
Meduim sweet and refreshing strawberry juice. A winner for the ladies.