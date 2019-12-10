Hennessy Vs Cognac 700Ml
Product Description
- Cognac
- Only the most expressive and distinctive eaux-de-vie are selected, and then, carefully matured and blended to create Hennessy very special. Savour its unique blend of warm, full-bodied flavours, neat, on ice or with a mixer.
- Pack size: 700ml
Information
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced and bottled in Cognac, France
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Jas Hennessy & Co,
- 16100 Cognac,
- France.
Return to
- www.hennessy.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
