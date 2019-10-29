By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye 4 Shortcrust Chicken Pies 620G

Birds Eye 4 Shortcrust Chicken Pies 620G
Typical values per 100g: Energy As sold 100g provides:

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry filled with pieces of chicken breast and vegetables in gravy.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Succulent chicken breast pieces, vegetables and gravy in delicious pastry
  • The Nation's Favourite*
  • *No 1 value sales in the frozen bakery segment Nielsen Scantrack Data Latest 52 weeks to 13.07.19.
  • The nation's favourite
  • Made with 100% chicken breast
  • No artificial colours flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 0.62kg

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Water, Chicken Breast (20%), Pork Lard, Carrot, Peas, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Chicken Stock, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Cocoa Powder, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Celery Extract, Barley Malt Extract, Black Pepper, Dried Sage, Maltodextrin, Molasses

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Celery, Eggs, Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6 30-35 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place pie in foil dish on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Cook until golden.
Be careful! The filling will be very hot.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Net Contents

620g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold 100g provides:Per pie (155g) oven baked provides:
Energy - kJ1135kJ1734kJ
- kcal272kcal415kcal
Fat 15g23g
- of which saturates 6.5g10g
Carbohydrate 25g38g
- of which sugars 1.0g1.6g
Fibre 1.3g2.0g
Protein 8.5g13g
Salt 0.81g1.3g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

15 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Quite tasty but doesn't cook well

3 stars

I baked these pies a couple of times for a longer time period than stated but the pastry was still undercooked so had to finish it off in my microwave which defeats the object. The contents weren't bad, especially enjoyed the gravy; plenty of it. There is also an amount of peas and carrots which is nice too but would've liked to have a bit more in the way of chicken. Bit disappointing for a Birds Eye product but I do like the general flavour.

A favourite!

5 stars

I love these pies, they're tasty and the right size for one person, and they have enough meat in them, and the shortcrust pastry is much better than the flaky pastry pies you get of the same size which always seem insubstantial in comparison, IMO.

very good quality,very filling,side sallad great.

4 stars

lovely tasting,inside plenty of chicken veg,great with chips,just a bit too much pastry though.very filling very good quality.

I used to love Birdseye Chicken pies but they must

2 stars

I used to love Birdseye Chicken pies but they must be using a different recipie now as the chicken is tasteless and they seem to be all pastry little content and the price has risen considerably.

Love em

5 stars

My favourite is the creamy chicken pie, 5 star's from me

Fabulous pastry!

5 stars

Yes, I agree about the lack of chicken - but who cares? Less meat is good for you and the lovely crispy pastry sure makes up for the lack of it!

Chicken less pies

1 stars

What has happened to Birdseye chicken pies? I used to enjoy a chicken pie, not any more. How the have they nerve to call them chicken pies is beyond me,the picture on the front of the box is a misrepresentation, there was nowhere near that much meat in my pie. In fact I doubt there was that much meat in all four pies put together. Last time I'll buy them.

Great pastry

3 stars

Could do with more chicken in them but the pastry is very nice

Love A good Pie

5 stars

These pies are top quality would recommend. Just perfect.

Oh what has happened to our beloved pies!

2 stars

I’ve been buying these pies ever since I can remember, an absolutely loved the pastry. However last week I bought some more, I noticed the packaging had changed but thought that wasn’t unusual. I also noticed the design on the pies had changed again didn’t think much of it, oh how wrong I was whilst cooking all this clear liquid outed out and when fully cooked the pastry was soggy and was just awful I am absolutely gutted this was the best part of the pie! Please please go back to your original recipe so that I can continue buying them.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

