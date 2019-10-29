Birds Eye 4 Shortcrust Chicken Pies 620G

Quite tasty but doesn't cook well
I baked these pies a couple of times for a longer time period than stated but the pastry was still undercooked so had to finish it off in my microwave which defeats the object. The contents weren't bad, especially enjoyed the gravy; plenty of it. There is also an amount of peas and carrots which is nice too but would've liked to have a bit more in the way of chicken. Bit disappointing for a Birds Eye product but I do like the general flavour.
A favourite!
I love these pies, they're tasty and the right size for one person, and they have enough meat in them, and the shortcrust pastry is much better than the flaky pastry pies you get of the same size which always seem insubstantial in comparison, IMO.
very good quality,very filling,side sallad great.
lovely tasting,inside plenty of chicken veg,great with chips,just a bit too much pastry though.very filling very good quality.
I used to love Birdseye Chicken pies but they must
I used to love Birdseye Chicken pies but they must be using a different recipie now as the chicken is tasteless and they seem to be all pastry little content and the price has risen considerably.
Love em
My favourite is the creamy chicken pie, 5 star's from me
Fabulous pastry!
Yes, I agree about the lack of chicken - but who cares? Less meat is good for you and the lovely crispy pastry sure makes up for the lack of it!
Chicken less pies
What has happened to Birdseye chicken pies? I used to enjoy a chicken pie, not any more. How the have they nerve to call them chicken pies is beyond me,the picture on the front of the box is a misrepresentation, there was nowhere near that much meat in my pie. In fact I doubt there was that much meat in all four pies put together. Last time I'll buy them.
Great pastry
Could do with more chicken in them but the pastry is very nice
Love A good Pie
These pies are top quality would recommend. Just perfect.
Oh what has happened to our beloved pies!
I’ve been buying these pies ever since I can remember, an absolutely loved the pastry. However last week I bought some more, I noticed the packaging had changed but thought that wasn’t unusual. I also noticed the design on the pies had changed again didn’t think much of it, oh how wrong I was whilst cooking all this clear liquid outed out and when fully cooked the pastry was soggy and was just awful I am absolutely gutted this was the best part of the pie! Please please go back to your original recipe so that I can continue buying them.