Friends The Complete Series 1-10 Dvd 40Disc

Hi guys I just wanted to know if this set has the complete episodes and not like Netflix that cut out episodes
Friends with extras!
Great box set with extras on most DVDs including outtakes. Contains full version of the last one which wasn't broadcast on tv
Perfect
I bought this for my daughter for Christmas, she loves it.
Great box set with extra scenes
I bought this as a Christmas gift. Arrived within the 48 hour slot given. Excellent service
Great
Really loved this, can watch over and over. Delivery was in good time.
Hilarious classic
For any friends fans and fans to be. Even my children are fans now. One of those series that can be watched time and time again.
Alright
The series is great but the packages for the dvd's are quite weak and poor quality printed
Great!
Bought this as Christmas present for my partner, and he loved it.
Great features
Bought for a Christmas present and has unseen parts of episodes not aired on tv, bts and other features which is great for friends fans
We all love friends!
Great speedy service from tesco. Arrived when they said it would,no fuss, no hassle. Just what you need in rhe run up to xmas