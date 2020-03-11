Clearasil Ultra Rapid Action Pads

Actually awesome
These are properly amazing and are doing absolute wonders for my skin - super easy as well , I just keep them by the sink and use them when I brush my teeth
Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Salicylic Acid, Glycerin, Isoceteth-20, Sorbitol, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum, Lavandula Stoechas Extract, Helichrysum Italicum Extract, Cistus Monspeliensis Extract, Disodium EDTA
Store in a cool dry place but do not freeze.
Made in USA
65 x Pads
Precautions: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes and mouth. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. If skin irritation persists, consult a doctor. Wash hands after use.
