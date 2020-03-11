By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Clearasil Ultra Rapid Action Pads

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Clearasil Ultra Rapid Action Pads
£ 3.50
£0.05/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Rapid Action Pads
  • Clearasil® Skin Science
  • When fighting breakouts, faster is better.
  • How Clearasil® works with your skin
  • Cleanse exfoliate and help clear spots fast.
  • With Acceladerm™ technology.
  • Clearasil spot fighting ingredient works the skin to open up blocked pores, which can lead to spots and breakouts.
  • Delivers spot fighting ingredients deep in to the pores, to help clear spots - fast!
  • Dermatologically tested.
  • Visibly clearer skin in as fast as 4 hours acceladerm technology
  • Dermatologically tested

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Salicylic Acid, Glycerin, Isoceteth-20, Sorbitol, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum, Lavandula Stoechas Extract, Helichrysum Italicum Extract, Cistus Monspeliensis Extract, Disodium EDTA

Storage

Store in a cool dry place but do not freeze.

Produce of

Made in USA

Preparation and Usage

  • How and when do i use it?
  • Use every morning and evening. Wipe pad gently over face and neck, avoiding eye area. Allow to dry. Do not rinse off. Please dispose of used pad in bin and do not flush. Replace lid tightly after use. Wash hands after use.

Warnings

  • Precautions: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes and mouth. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. If skin irritation persists, consult a doctor. Wash hands after use.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • Dansom Lane,
  • Hull,
  • HU8 7DS,
  • UK.
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0333 2005 345
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 01 630 5429

Net Contents

65 x Pads

Safety information

View more safety information

Precautions: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes and mouth. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. If skin irritation persists, consult a doctor. Wash hands after use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Actually awesome

5 stars

These are properly amazing and are doing absolute wonders for my skin - super easy as well , I just keep them by the sink and use them when I brush my teeth

Usually bought next

Clearasil Ultra 5In1 Cleansing Pads

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Offer

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Clearasil Ultra Rapid Action Treatment Cream 25Ml

£ 4.50
£18.00/100ml

Offer

Clearasil Ultra Rapid Action Scrub 125Ml

£ 3.50
£2.80/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here