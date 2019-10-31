By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Cleansing Milk 200Ml

Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Cleansing Milk 200Ml
£ 5.00
£2.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Cleanses and smoothes the skin
  • Enriched with Magnesium + vitamin C
  • For mature skin
  • Packaging may vary.
  • This cleansing milk will fortify the skin as it cleanses, leaving skin smoother and energised. The revitalising milk is enriched with essential nutrients, magnesium and Vitamin C.
  • Results? Perfectly cleansed, skin feels replenished and signs of fatigue are reduced. With continuous daily use, skin is left feeling smooth, comfortable and fortified.
  • L'Oreal Commitments to your Skin
  • Tolerance & efficacy are evaluated by independent institutes with at least 600 applications on skin, even sensitive skin.
  • L'Oréal has been committed to a world without animal testing for more than 30 years.
  • L'Oreal Age Perfect is specially designed for the unique needs of mature skin.
  • Goes well with
  • 5011408054392 - L'Oreal Age Perfect Rehydrating Day Cream 50ml
  • 5011408054415 - L'Oreal Age Perfect Rehydrating Night Cream 50ml
  • 5011408061581 - L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Refreshing Toner 200ml
  A cleansing milk specifically designed for mature skin
  Enriched with essential nutrients; magnesium & Vitamin C
  Smoothing and anti-fatigue effect
  Cleanses the skin and over time, leave skin feeling smooth, comfortable and fortified
  Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

782479 6, Aqua / Water, Isopropyl Myristate, Glycerin, Pentaerythrityl Tetraisostearate, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Cetearyl Alcohol, Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate, Calcium Pantetheine Sulfonate, Magnesium Gluconate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Sodium Hydroxide, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Tocopherol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol, Salicylic Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B236084/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply to a cotton pad and sweep over the face. Follow with Age Perfect Toner and Age Perfect Day & Night Care.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

200ml

43 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

A very kind way to cleanse my skin. The milk is a

5 stars

A very kind way to cleanse my skin. The milk is a good thickness, not too thick or thin, easy to use. Cleans the skin well, leaves it feeling moisturised, no dry or oily patches. Would have liked a stronger fragrance, but is not a problem, as it works well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

age perfect cleansing milk leaves my skin feeling

5 stars

age perfect cleansing milk leaves my skin feeling soft and moisturised, lovely product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice and smooth and creamy. Removed all make up wi

5 stars

Nice and smooth and creamy. Removed all make up with small amount. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I did review this product I loved it So disappoint

5 stars

I did review this product I loved it So disappointed even though I tried straight away to get my gift set But your website was down again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love using the Age Perfect Cleansing Milk! I app

5 stars

I love using the Age Perfect Cleansing Milk! I apply it using cotton wool, it feels lovely and silky as it glides over my skin. It leaves my face feeling clean and fresh and smooth. The fragrance is very calm and relaxing! I would highly recommend this product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

As this is the first time I have used this product

4 stars

As this is the first time I have used this product and only for the last 6 days, have been pleasantly surprised, it has a gentle scent but has a really rich formula that cleans and leaves my skin feeling really soft. I have a mature skin and wondered if it ,might cause some reaction, but no, after using twice daily my skin feels refreshed and pretty smooth, worth the effort and will carry on the regime. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This cleansing milk gave me an excellent result by

4 stars

This cleansing milk gave me an excellent result by removing all of my make up effectively. Lovely texture and left my skin feeling clean [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle on the skin, leaving skin feeling fresh, wo

5 stars

Gentle on the skin, leaving skin feeling fresh, would definitely recommend for mature skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this. Smells nice and after using, my face fe

5 stars

Love this. Smells nice and after using, my face feels and looks clean and soft. It might be my imagination or hopes but I think my wrinkles are less pronounced. Will continue to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I think I've already done this but I thought it wa

5 stars

I think I've already done this but I thought it was very good at getting my skin clean after wearing makeup. I like the texture and smell and it goes on easily with a cotton pad. Very pleased and will continue to use it as I do with the Toner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

