L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Cleansing Milk 200Ml

A very kind way to cleanse my skin. The milk is a good thickness, not too thick or thin, easy to use. Cleans the skin well, leaves it feeling moisturised, no dry or oily patches. Would have liked a stronger fragrance, but is not a problem, as it works well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
age perfect cleansing milk leaves my skin feeling soft and moisturised, lovely product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice and smooth and creamy. Removed all make up with small amount. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I did review this product I loved it So disappointed even though I tried straight away to get my gift set But your website was down again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I love using the Age Perfect Cleansing Milk! I apply it using cotton wool, it feels lovely and silky as it glides over my skin. It leaves my face feeling clean and fresh and smooth. The fragrance is very calm and relaxing! I would highly recommend this product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
As this is the first time I have used this product and only for the last 6 days, have been pleasantly surprised, it has a gentle scent but has a really rich formula that cleans and leaves my skin feeling really soft. I have a mature skin and wondered if it ,might cause some reaction, but no, after using twice daily my skin feels refreshed and pretty smooth, worth the effort and will carry on the regime. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This cleansing milk gave me an excellent result by removing all of my make up effectively. Lovely texture and left my skin feeling clean [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Gentle on the skin, leaving skin feeling fresh, would definitely recommend for mature skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love this. Smells nice and after using, my face feels and looks clean and soft. It might be my imagination or hopes but I think my wrinkles are less pronounced. Will continue to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I think I've already done this but I thought it was very good at getting my skin clean after wearing makeup. I like the texture and smell and it goes on easily with a cotton pad. Very pleased and will continue to use it as I do with the Toner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]