L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Refreshing Toner 200Ml

4.5(46)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Refreshing Toner 200Ml
£ 5.00
£2.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Smoothing and anti-fatigue
  • Enriched with vitamin C
  • For mature skin
  • Packaging may vary.
  • This refreshing toner will energise the skin after cleansing. The formula, enriched with Vitamin C and Vitamin B5, invigorates and tones skin to help reduce the signs of fatigue. With continuous use, skin feels smoothed, refreshed and radiant.
  • L'Oreal Commitments to your Skin
  • Tolerance & efficacy are evaluated by independent institutes with at least 600 applications on skin, even sensitive skin.
  • L'Oréal has been committed to a world without animal testing for more than 30 years.
  • L'Oreal Age Perfect is specially designed for the unique needs of mature skin.
  • A refreshing, energising toner especially designed for mature skin
  • With essential nutrients, Vitamin B5 and Vitamin C
  • Use after cleansing to invigorate skin and reduce signs of fatigue
  • With continuous use skin feels smooth, refreshed and radiant
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

782040 10, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Calcium Pantetheine Sulfonate, Disodium EDTA, Magnesium Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B236100/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply to a cotton pad and sweep over face after using Age Perfect Cleansing Milk. Follow with Age Perfect Day & Night Care.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

200ml

46 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Love the smell of this toner, it's light and fresh

5 stars

Love the smell of this toner, it's light and fresh. This leaves my skin feeling very refreshed and clean. Dose not dry my skin, which is very important at this time of year, with the changeable conditions. Very pleasant and easy to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product I used the refreshing toner on my f

5 stars

Lovely product I used the refreshing toner on my face and neck and my skin felt really smooth and fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice and refreshing did not sting like some other

5 stars

Nice and refreshing did not sting like some other Toners cannot comment on skin benefits as have not been using long enough. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I like using the Age Perfect Refreshing toner! I u

5 stars

I like using the Age Perfect Refreshing toner! I use cotton wool to apply it. I find it leaves my skin feeling deep cleaned and smooth. my skin looks brighter and it leaves a sensation of lasting freshness! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This toner left my skin feeling very refreshed aft

4 stars

This toner left my skin feeling very refreshed after cleansing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kind on mature skin, tones up your skin making it

5 stars

Kind on mature skin, tones up your skin making it feel good, definitely recommend for mature skin.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I do not normally use a toner, but this improved t

4 stars

I do not normally use a toner, but this improved the look of my skin, making it look and feel fresher and a bit brighter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Impressed with this product after 5 days my skin f

5 stars

Impressed with this product after 5 days my skin feels fresher and tighter. Also my sensitive skin is showing no adverse reaction, great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this product really removes all traces of cle

4 stars

Love this product really removes all traces of cleanser and leaves skin feeling really clean [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

L'Oreal Age Perfect Cleansing and Refreshing Toner

5 stars

L'Oreal Age Perfect Cleansing and Refreshing Toner really does do everything it says on the bottle. I use it after first cleansing with the Age Perfect Cleansing Milk, I can see a definite freshness, restoring my skin tone and smoothness back to a more youthful vigour. The toner smells really nice, fresh and invigorating, but so gentle on my mature skin. Skin dullness sweeps away with the toner making my skin look and feel less tired, smoother and giving me much more comfortable skin. Amazing value and a large sized bottle that will I am sure last ages, and a product I will definitely be replacing to become part of my daily skin cleansing routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

