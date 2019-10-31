L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Refreshing Toner 200Ml

Love the smell of this toner, it's light and fresh
Love the smell of this toner, it's light and fresh. This leaves my skin feeling very refreshed and clean. Dose not dry my skin, which is very important at this time of year, with the changeable conditions. Very pleasant and easy to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely product I used the refreshing toner on my face and neck and my skin felt really smooth and fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice and refreshing did not sting like some other Toners cannot comment on skin benefits as have not been using long enough. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I like using the Age Perfect Refreshing toner! I use cotton wool to apply it. I find it leaves my skin feeling deep cleaned and smooth. my skin looks brighter and it leaves a sensation of lasting freshness! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This toner left my skin feeling very refreshed after cleansing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Kind on mature skin, tones up your skin making it feel good, definitely recommend for mature skin.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I do not normally use a toner, but this improved the look of my skin, making it look and feel fresher and a bit brighter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Impressed with this product after 5 days my skin feels fresher and tighter. Also my sensitive skin is showing no adverse reaction, great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love this product really removes all traces of cleanser and leaves skin feeling really clean [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
L'Oreal Age Perfect Cleansing and Refreshing Toner really does do everything it says on the bottle. I use it after first cleansing with the Age Perfect Cleansing Milk, I can see a definite freshness, restoring my skin tone and smoothness back to a more youthful vigour. The toner smells really nice, fresh and invigorating, but so gentle on my mature skin. Skin dullness sweeps away with the toner making my skin look and feel less tired, smoother and giving me much more comfortable skin. Amazing value and a large sized bottle that will I am sure last ages, and a product I will definitely be replacing to become part of my daily skin cleansing routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]