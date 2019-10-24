By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Naturally Sweet Sweetcorn 3X200g

4.5(7)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Naturally Sweet Sweetcorn 3X200g
£ 1.30
£2.71/kg
Each drained can contains
  • Energy540kJ 129kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars10.9g
    12%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 338kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Naturally sweet sweetcorn in water
  • Pack size: 480g

Information

Ingredients

Sweetcorn, Water.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Category D 750 Watt: 800 watt, Category E 850 Watt: 900 watt
Step: Empty contents into a non- metallic container and cover,
Step: Heat on full power for, Category D 750 Watt: 1 min, Category E 850 Watt: 1 min
Step: Leave to stand for, Category D 750 Watt: 1 min, Category E 850 Watt: 1/2 min
Step: after heating. Stir well and drain before serving.,
Step: Total time, Category D 750 Watt: 2 mins, Category E 850 Watt: 1 1/2 mins

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Drain and serve.
Time: 3 minutes

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, therse are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

160g

Net Contents

3 x 200g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g drained containsEach drained can (160g) contains
Energy338kJ / 80kcal540kJ / 129kcal
Fat1.9g3.0g
Saturates0.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate11.6g18.5g
Sugars6.8g10.9g
Fibre2.9g4.6g
Protein2.8g4.5g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sweetcorn, Water.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

    Number of uses

    3 Servings

We were very sad because it was wrapped in plastic

4 stars

We were very sad because it was wrapped in plastic and we are trying to be eco-friendly.

A good vegetable to accompany most foods.

5 stars

I use it with any meal , fried, boiled , and a raw dish such as salad cold.

Good quality

4 stars

Why pay more for top named branded sweetcorn when this one is just as good. Cheaper the price, but does not lack in quality for the reflection in price.

Very tasty

5 stars

It's just as the tin says - naturally sweet sweetcorn. Ideal store cupboard staple. Keeps it's shape & texture when warm as well, so you don't end up with a plate of goop.

No 'Ho! Ho!' needed

5 stars

I have tried other brands but there's no need really because these tinned sweetcorn are as tasty and in water. Great for pizza, perfect for veggie chilli, veggie enchiladas the list is endless. I also don't drain the water, so for example when i make chilli i tip the whole tin in and usually that just enough fluid to make the consistency right.

Sweet Corn

5 stars

This to I like In salads or hot dinners you can always make a tasty meal with a tin of sweetcorn.

great value for money

5 stars

Me & my family like this tin sweetcorn, as it is good value for money & taste great.

