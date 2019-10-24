Tesco Naturally Sweet Sweetcorn 3X200g

We were very sad because it was wrapped in plastic
We were very sad because it was wrapped in plastic and we are trying to be eco-friendly.
A good vegetable to accompany most foods.
I use it with any meal , fried, boiled , and a raw dish such as salad cold.
Good quality
Why pay more for top named branded sweetcorn when this one is just as good. Cheaper the price, but does not lack in quality for the reflection in price.
Very tasty
It's just as the tin says - naturally sweet sweetcorn. Ideal store cupboard staple. Keeps it's shape & texture when warm as well, so you don't end up with a plate of goop.
No 'Ho! Ho!' needed
I have tried other brands but there's no need really because these tinned sweetcorn are as tasty and in water. Great for pizza, perfect for veggie chilli, veggie enchiladas the list is endless. I also don't drain the water, so for example when i make chilli i tip the whole tin in and usually that just enough fluid to make the consistency right.
Sweet Corn
This to I like In salads or hot dinners you can always make a tasty meal with a tin of sweetcorn.
great value for money
Me & my family like this tin sweetcorn, as it is good value for money & taste great.