Tesco Semi Skimmed Milk 1.13L/2 Pints

3.5(6)Write a review
£ 0.80
£0.71/litre
Per 200 ml
  • Energy419kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 209kJ / 50kcal

Product Description

  • Pasteurised homogenised semi-skimmed milk.
  • From British Farms. Supporting our trusted dairy farmers. Fair For Farmers Guarantee: We Promise every farmer is paid fairly for every pint of milk, every pint is 100% British and every cow is well cared for. For more information go to www.tescoplc.com/littlehelpsplan/
  • Pack size: 1.13l

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Keep upright.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.136 Litres e 2 Pints

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy209kJ / 50kcal419kJ / 100kcal
Fat1.8g3.6g
Saturates1.1g2.2g
Carbohydrate4.8g9.6g
Sugars4.8g9.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.6g7.2g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

a later date would be more useful to save on wasta

1 stars

a later date would be more useful to save on wastage - please take this into consideration with present and future orders - as well as bread and bread rolls - thankyou.

I don't have any issues with this milk. To the lad

5 stars

I don't have any issues with this milk. To the lady who received 4 x 6 pt rather than 2 pt's, try adding a note to your order! To the person who received milk with a short date, try ringing they would credit you back. To the person who said the milk curdled two days before use by date, I would suggest a ​possible problem with your fridge!

Been getting it for years but the last two have go

1 stars

Been getting it for years but the last two have gone off, into lumps before the BB date. Too scared to but any more.

When I receive it as I have ordered it is excellen

5 stars

When I receive it as I have ordered it is excellent I always order it in 2 pint cartons as I freeze it, when its thawed there is no difference in the quality. I would say to the packers if I say 2 pints that is what I want not 4 x 6 as was delivered please ensure this does not happen again Mrs Simmonds

I regularly purchase and enjoy 4 or 5 cartons a we

5 stars

I regularly purchase and enjoy 4 or 5 cartons a week but was not happy when my recent order(28/12/18) included 5 cartons all with a use by date 31/12/18. I will be pouring out 2 of these today. Should this happen again I will find another supplier for my groceries.

the use by date has been far too advanced for how

3 stars

the use by date has been far too advanced for how long the milk actually goes by - lately, every week we have regularly thrown away a 2 pint as it has curdled 2 days before the use by date !!

