After Eight Mints Carton 300G

Amazing!
This product is great quality and an excellent value for money. I recommend trying the after eight challenge, tricky but hours of fun.
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fat (Palm/ Shea/ Sal/ Illipe/ Kokum Gurgi/ Mango Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Stabiliser (Invertase), Natural Peppermint Oil, Acid (Citric Acid)
Store cool and dry
Contains 17 servings
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving**
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|1812kJ
|312kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|431kcal
|74kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|13.4g
|2.3g
|70g
|3%
|of which: saturates
|7.6g
|1.3g
|20g
|7%
|Carbohydrate
|73.9g
|12.7g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|66.4g
|11.4g
|90g
|13%
|Fibre
|2.8g
|0.5g
|-
|-
|Protein
|2.2g
|0.4g
|50g
|1%
|Salt
|0.01g
|Trace
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**2 mints
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
