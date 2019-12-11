By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
After Eight Mints Carton 300G

After Eight Mints Carton 300G
  Dark chocolates with peppermint flavoured fondant cream centre.
  Good to remember
  Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
  Nestle® Cocoa Plan™
  Supporting farmers for better chocolate.
  Working with UTZ Certified to support cocoa farmers. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  Wafer thin pieces of mint fondant wrapped in dark chocolate, each in their own crisp envelope. After Eight wafer thin mints in their classic carton are the nation's favourite after dinner mints. Each square piece is the perfect balance of soft, refreshing mint fondant with thin dark chocolate, making it the finishing touch to any meal. AFTER EIGHT has been at the heart of the British nation since 1962 when it was launched in order to tap into a gap in the market for Rowntree's for After Dinner chocolate mints. Rowntree's therefore decided to develop a wafer thin mint, and AFTER EIGHT was born. Since launch AFTER EIGHT has been proudly produced in West Yorkshire, initially in Castleford before moving to Halifax in 2013. Over the years, there have been several memorable advertising campaigns including, perhaps the most iconic, 'Dinner Party' campaign in 1999 featuring Stephen Fry, Niomi Campbell and Marilyn Monroe. Today, AFTER EIGHT continues to be a firm British favourite with over 280m individual sweets enjoyed every year in the UK.
  Have you tried After Eight bite size? Enjoy square pieces of dark chocolate filled with refreshing mint fondant for the perfect treat.
  Flavoured with 100% natural peppermint oil
  Contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  Pack size: 300g

Ingredients: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fat (Palm/ Shea/ Sal/ Illipe/ Kokum Gurgi/ Mango Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Stabiliser (Invertase), Natural Peppermint Oil, Acid (Citric Acid)

  May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Milk Protein

Storage: Store cool and dry

  Know Your Servings
  2 Mints = 1 serving

Contains 17 servings

  Free From Artificial Colours
  Free From Artificial Flavours
  Free From Artificial Preservatives

  PO Box 203,
  York,
  YO91 1XY.
  Nestlé Ireland,
  3030 Lake Drive,
  Citywest Business Campus,

  Contact us Free
  www.nestle.co.uk
  UK: 0800 604 604
300g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
Energy 1812kJ312kJ8400kJ
-431kcal74kcal2000kcal4%
Fat 13.4g2.3g70g3%
of which: saturates 7.6g1.3g20g7%
Carbohydrate73.9g12.7g260g5%
of which: sugars 66.4g11.4g90g13%
Fibre 2.8g0.5g--
Protein 2.2g0.4g50g1%
Salt 0.01gTrace6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**2 mints----
Contains 17 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Amazing!

This product is great quality and an excellent value for money. I recommend trying the after eight challenge, tricky but hours of fun.

