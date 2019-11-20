Dr Oetker Ready Rolled White Icing 450G
Offer
Product Description
- Regal-Ice Ready Rolled Icing
- Covering your cake made quick and simple: Our Dr. Oetker Ready Rolled Fondant Icing can just be unrolled and placed straight onto your cake for a beautiful finish with no fuss and no mess.
- Perfect for making home made fruit cakes and wedding cakes look complete and professional.
- Just unroll
- Ideal for fruit cakes and wedding bakes
- Provides a professional, smooth sheet covering
- Add food colour gels to create different shades
- No artificial flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 450g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose syrup, Vegetable oil (Palm), Water, Humectant: Glycerine, Stabilisers: Tragacanth, Carboxymethyl cellulose, Modified tapioca starch, Acidity regulators: Sodium acetates, Acetic acid, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts (Almonds)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, wrap any unused icing in polythene or foil to prevent it drying out. Do not refrigerate. Best Before End see label on top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Before unrolling the icing gently warm with the heat of your hands to prevent cracking.
- Thinly cover the cake with smooth apricot jam or buttercream to secure the icing to the cake or for a cake with marzipan moisten with cooled boiled water.
- Carefully and slowly unroll the icing.
- Lift plastic sheet and drape the icing over the cake.
- Gently peel away the plastic sheet.
- Smooth into position using the palm of your hand, working from the centre to the edges and down the sides.
- Trim away any excess icing using a sharp knife.
- To achieve an extra smooth surface, polish the icing with a smoother or the flat of your hand.
- Covers a 20cm (8 inch) round cake.
- Disk diameter approx. 33cm (13 inch).
- Disc thickness approx. 3.5mm (1/8 inch).
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Tube. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1690 kJ/ 400 kcal
|Fat
|5.6 g
|of which saturates
|2.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|88 g
|of which sugars
|86 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0.3 g
