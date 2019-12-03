Tesco Organic Unwaxed Lemons Minimum 3 Pack

Works for every thing inside and out
Yes the quality was good I use for drinks ice desert and fish and other meals I like the unwaxed so I can use the skin thank you
Bruised fruit is no use
If this product did not arrive so bruised that it is only a matter of days before mould ensues it would be a bonus!
Very poor quality
Terrible value, very very small, past their best, won't buy these again.
Rubbish lemons in tesco, have been small, not fresh at all in tesco ness side inverness also in tesco metro inverness.
I had to throw away 2 out of three lemons, it was delivered moldy
Don't buy these without picking them yourself.
All of the lemons arrived with clearly visible brown areas on them, two of them were mouldy the next morning. Third one lasted one extra day but had brown flesh inside, so landed in the bin too.
Delicious but packaging a problem
These lemons are delicious but I really wish they weren't packaged in the un-recyclable string. It seems counter intuitive to produce the lemons organically and then package them in a material that is harmful to the environment and wildlife. Please can these be sold loose or in paper bags / fully compostable packaging?
Not really worth the extra expense.
I buy unwaxed lemons regularly for baking. I use both the juice and the grated rind for extra flavour. The last two or three times I’ve bought these the rind has been so scarred and dry on all of them it has been a challenge to find enough ‘clean’ rind for my recipes. Now, I save myself some money and just buy ‘ordinary’ lemons and wash the wax off with warm water.