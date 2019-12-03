By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Organic Unwaxed Lemons Minimum 3 Pack

2(9)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Organic Unwaxed Lemons Minimum 3 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.50/each

Offer

One typical lemon
  • Energy37kJ 9kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 62kJ / 15kcal

Product Description

  • Lemons.
  • Tesco Organic Unwaxed Lemons Hand picked. Grown for their sharp, zingy taste, ideal for cooking or drinks.
  • Hand picked. Grown for their sharp, zingy taste, ideal for cooking or drinks.

Information

Ingredients

Lemon

Produce of

Produce of Chile, Cyprus (North), Cyprus (South)

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3/4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical lemon (60g)
Energy62kJ / 15kcal37kJ / 9kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate2.2g1.3g
Sugars2.2g1.3g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein0.8g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C53.0mg (66%NRV)31.8mg (40%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Works for every thing inside and out

5 stars

Yes the quality was good I use for drinks ice desert and fish and other meals I like the unwaxed so I can use the skin thank you

Bruised fruit is no use

3 stars

If this product did not arrive so bruised that it is only a matter of days before mould ensues it would be a bonus!

Very poor quality

1 stars

Terrible value, very very small, past their best, won't buy these again.

Rubbish lemons in tesco, have been small, not fres

1 stars

Rubbish lemons in tesco, have been small, not fresh at all in tesco ness side inverness also in tesco metro inverness.

Went mouldy within a day. Don't waste your money!

1 stars

Went mouldy within a day. Don't waste your money!

I had to throw away 2 out of three lemons, it was

1 stars

I had to throw away 2 out of three lemons, it was delivered moldy

Don't buy these without picking them yourself.

1 stars

All of the lemons arrived with clearly visible brown areas on them, two of them were mouldy the next morning. Third one lasted one extra day but had brown flesh inside, so landed in the bin too.

Delicious but packaging a problem

3 stars

These lemons are delicious but I really wish they weren't packaged in the un-recyclable string. It seems counter intuitive to produce the lemons organically and then package them in a material that is harmful to the environment and wildlife. Please can these be sold loose or in paper bags / fully compostable packaging?

Not really worth the extra expense.

3 stars

I buy unwaxed lemons regularly for baking. I use both the juice and the grated rind for extra flavour. The last two or three times I’ve bought these the rind has been so scarred and dry on all of them it has been a challenge to find enough ‘clean’ rind for my recipes. Now, I save myself some money and just buy ‘ordinary’ lemons and wash the wax off with warm water.

Usually bought next

Tesco Limes Minimum 5 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.30/each

Offer

Tesco Limes Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Organic Carrots 700G

£ 1.00
£1.43/kg

Tesco Oranges Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here