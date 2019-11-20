Napolina Tomato Puree Tube 142G

Product Description
- Double Concentrate Tomato Puree
- Napolina means 'Little Naples' which is where our brand was created in 1965. Inspired by the Italian love for life, family and fantastic food, we always have and always will put quality and simplicity first.
- That's the Italian way.
- Our tomatoes are grown under 150 days of Italian sunshine and picked at the peak of the harvest for the ripest crop.
- Double concentrate
- Pack size: 142g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 4 weeks.Best before end: see box end
Produce of
Prepared and packed in Italy
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately thirteen 15g portions
Name and address
- Prepared and packed for:
- Napolina,
- Royal Liver Building,
- Pier Head,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
Return to
- Napolina,
- Royal Liver Building,
- Pier Head,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
- www.napolina.com
Net Contents
142g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1 tablespoon (15g)
|Energy
|375kJ/89kcal
|57kJ/14 kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.1g
|- of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|15.6g
|2.3g
|- of which sugars
|15.6g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|4.5g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.35g
|0.05g
|This pack contains approximately thirteen 15g portions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019