Napolina Tomato Puree Tube 142G

Napolina Tomato Puree Tube 142G
£ 1.00
£7.05/kg

Product Description

  • Double Concentrate Tomato Puree
  • Napolina means 'Little Naples' which is where our brand was created in 1965. Inspired by the Italian love for life, family and fantastic food, we always have and always will put quality and simplicity first.
  • That's the Italian way.
  • Our tomatoes are grown under 150 days of Italian sunshine and picked at the peak of the harvest for the ripest crop.
  • Double concentrate
  • Pack size: 142g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 4 weeks.Best before end: see box end

Produce of

Prepared and packed in Italy

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately thirteen 15g portions

Name and address

  • Prepared and packed for:
  • Napolina,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,

Return to

  • Napolina,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.
  • www.napolina.com

Net Contents

142g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1 tablespoon (15g)
Energy 375kJ/89kcal57kJ/14 kcal
Fat 0.4g0.1g
- of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 15.6g2.3g
- of which sugars 15.6g2.3g
Fibre 2.3g0.3g
Protein 4.5g0.7g
Salt 0.35g0.05g
