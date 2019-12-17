Large White Bap 4 Pack

like them but its a shame they cant be ready slice
like them but its a shame they cant be ready sliced as you do this with other rolls
I really enjoy this item and all, but almost every single week, these baps have a 1 day date on. The ones delivered today are out of date today!!! That's insane! Bread products should last at least 3 days
The use of 'large bap' to describe this product is ambitious on Tesco's part. I've worked in catering all my life (40 years) and when the 'large baps' arrived I was aghast at what would be considered based on the item's proportions, a medium- sized soup roll. A large bap is at least twice the size of these. On the plus side, the quality of the item was good and on offer. Based on the terms and conditions of posting reviews i.e. reviews shouldn't be false, misleading or inaccurate I think my assessment based on experience is true, accurate and a fair indication of what to expect.
Solid heavy dough could choke a pig. Nothing like last weeks. Tesco's Totally inconsistent Baking
Given up on buying tesco's baps and rolls as they are always stale when i get them delivered.
Great tasting
Nice lunch rolls
they looked as if they had been jumped on they were so flat unable to slice in two