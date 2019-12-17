By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Large White Bap 4 Pack

2.5(7)Write a review
Large White Bap 4 Pack
£ 0.69
£0.17/each

One roll
  • Energy921kJ 217kcal
    11%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1212kJ / 286kcal

Product Description

  • Large White Baps 4 PK
  • Large White Baps 4 Large white baps, flour dusted and batch baked for a light and soft texture

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (76g)
Energy1212kJ / 286kcal921kJ / 217kcal
Fat1.3g1.0g
Saturates0.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate56.5g42.9g
Sugars2.8g2.1g
Fibre2.1g1.6g
Protein11.0g8.4g
Salt0.8g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

like them but its a shame they cant be ready slice

4 stars

like them but its a shame they cant be ready sliced as you do this with other rolls

I really enjoy this item and all, but almost every

1 stars

I really enjoy this item and all, but almost every single week, these baps have a 1 day date on. The ones delivered today are out of date today!!! That's insane! Bread products should last at least 3 days

The use of 'large bap' to describe this product is

3 stars

The use of 'large bap' to describe this product is ambitious on Tesco's part. I've worked in catering all my life (40 years) and when the 'large baps' arrived I was aghast at what would be considered based on the item's proportions, a medium- sized soup roll. A large bap is at least twice the size of these. On the plus side, the quality of the item was good and on offer. Based on the terms and conditions of posting reviews i.e. reviews shouldn't be false, misleading or inaccurate I think my assessment based on experience is true, accurate and a fair indication of what to expect.

Totally Inconsistent Baking Could Choke A Pig

1 stars

Solid heavy dough could choke a pig. Nothing like last weeks. Tesco's Totally inconsistent Baking

Given up on buying tesco's baps and rolls as they

1 stars

Given up on buying tesco's baps and rolls as they are always stale when i get them delivered.

Great tasting

5 stars

Nice lunch rolls

only ate one

2 stars

they looked as if they had been jumped on they were so flat unable to slice in two

