Rimmel 100% Waterproof Mascara Black/Black

3.8(95)
£7.00

£8.75/10ml

Rimmel 100% Waterproof Mascara Black/BlackVolumises, lengthens & separates lashes for a natural lookWaterproof & run-resistantLong-lasting & fast-drying formula
Want the London look? Get it with a Rimmel London 100% Waterproof Mascara you can be sure of! It has a waterproof formula and run-resistant finish for natural-looking lashes, even in harsh conditions. It has a long-lasting coverage for a natural lash look. Apply to bare lashes from the roots to create the thicker, longer, separated lashes with the certainty of long-lasting, waterproof coverage. Live the London Look.
Waterproof mascaraLong-lasting coverageFast-drying formulaThicker, longer and separated lashes
Pack size: 8ML

Ingredients

Isododecane, VP/Eicosene Copolymer, Cera, Microcristallina/Microcrystalline Wax/Cire Microcristalline, Carnauba/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire de Carnauba, Disteardimonium, Hectorite, Acrylates Copolymer, Aqua/Water/Eau, Cera Alba/Beeswax/Cire, D'Abeille, Propylene Carbonate, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Cyclopentasiloxane, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Starch, Tocopheryl Acetate, Propylparaben, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Laureth-21, [May contain +/-: Iron Oxides(CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Carmine(CI 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green(CI 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens(CI 77288), Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ultramarines(CI 77007)]

Net Contents

8ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Mascara ready? Follow these steps…Step 1: Hold the mascara brush and sweep right at the root of lashes and comb through the tips for lift and volume.Step 2: Wiggle the brush from root to tip to separate and define.Step 3: Ready for even more volume? Sweep the mascara wand through lashes again to lock in more lash definition!

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

