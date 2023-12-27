Rimmel 100% Waterproof Mascara Brown/Black

Want the London look? Get it with a Rimmel London 100% Waterproof Mascara you can be sure of! It has a waterproof formula and run-resistant finish for natural-looking lashes, even in harsh conditions. It has a long-lasting coverage for a natural lash look. Apply to bare lashes from the roots to create the thicker, longer, separated lashes with the certainty of long-lasting, waterproof coverage. Live the London Look.

Waterproof mascara Long-lasting coverage Fast-drying formula Thicker, longer and separated lashes

Pack size: 8ML

Ingredients

Isododecane, VP/Eicosene Copolymer, Cera, Microcristallina/Microcrystalline Wax/Cire Microcristalline, Carnauba/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire De Carnauba, Disteardimonium, Hectorite, Acrylates Copolymer, Aqua/Water/Eau, Cera Alba/Beeswax/Cire, D'Abeille, Propylene Carbonate, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Cyclopentasiloxane, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Starch, Tocopheryl Acetate, Propylparaben, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Laureth-21, [May contain/+/-:Iron Oxides(CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Carmine(CI 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green(CI 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens(CI 77288), Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ultramarines(CI 77007)]

Net Contents

8mg ℮

Preparation and Usage