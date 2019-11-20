By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Mix For Cheddar Cheese Sauce 40G

Schwartz Mix For Cheddar Cheese Sauce 40G
£ 0.85
£2.13/100g

Product Description

  • A sauce mix with Somerset Cheddar cheese for a rich and creamy sauce.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Smooth & tasty
  • Just add 300ml milk
  • No artificial flavourings or hydrogenated fat
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Somerset Cheese Powder (9%) (Cheddar Cheese Powder, Acid (Lactic Acid)) (from Milk), Yeast Extract, Salt, Dried Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • For our recipe you will need...
  • 300ml (1/2 pint) semi-skimmed milk
  • Directions...
  • 1. Mix the sachet contents with the milk in a small saucepan.
  • 2. Bring to the boil gently, stirring continuously. Simmer for 1-2 minutes, until the sauce is smooth and thickened.
  • For a little inspiration...
  • Delicious for broccoli and cauliflower cheese gratin. To make a potato bake, add Schwartz Chives to the prepared sauce before pouring it over sliced, cooked potatoes and ham, topping with grated cheese and baking until golden.
  • Microwave (800W)...
  • Microwave ovens vary. The following is a guide only.
  • Empty the sachet contents into a large microwaveable bowl or jug. Mix in the milk and heat on full power for 4 minutes, stirring every minute until smooth and thickened. Stir well and ensure the sauce is piping hot before serving.

Number of uses

1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1545kJ294kJ
-369kcal70kcal3%
Fat 4.8g1.8g3%
of which saturates 2.8g1.1g6%
Carbohydrate 69.3g9.6g4%
of which sugars 2.0g3.5g4%
Fibre 1.4g0.1g
Protein 13.0g3.8g8%
Salt 6.65g0.75g13%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Quick and easy, nice flavour

4 stars

A nice tasty sauce that is quick and easy if you haven't got time to make it from fresh

