Evian Natural Mineral Water 50Ml
- Natural Mineral Water
- Born in the snow-capped mountains of the French Alps, every drop of evian is naturally filtered through rock for 15 years, arriving at its protected source with a unique, soft taste.
- Because evian comes from nature, we aim to protect it. All our bottles will be made from 100% recycled plastic by 2025.
- Package not designed for long distance transportation outside Europe.
- Pack size: 500ml
Store in a clean, cool and dry place away from sunlight, strong odours and chemicals.Best before date indicated on bottle.
Product of France
Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Recyclable
- Danone Waters UK & Ireland,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- Helpline (UK) 0800 4580366 (ROI) 1800 949993
- evian.com
50cl
|Typical Values
|Composition in mg/litre:
|Calcium Ca++
|80
|Magnesium Mg++
|26
|Sodium Na+
|6.5
|Potassium K+
|1
|Silica SiO2
|15
|Bicarbonates HCO3¯
|360
|Sulphates SO4¯ ¯
|14
|Chlorides CI¯
|10
|Nitrates NO3¯
|3.8
|Dry residue 180°C: 345mg/L - pH = 7.2
|-
