Tesco Garlic & Parsley Flatbread 210G

Addictive!
Absolutely delicious. I bake it with tomatoes, onion, red bell pepper and ham. Yum!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1201kJ / 285kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Garlic and Parsley Spread (9%) [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Water, Butter (Milk), Salt, Parsley, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Durum Wheat Semolina, Fermented Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Yeast, Parsley.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Store in a cool dry place.
Oven
Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 7-8 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 10-12 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K.
.Remove all packaging.
.Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
OVEN
200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 7-8 mins
FROM FROZEN
200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 10-12 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
4 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
210g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a flatbread (50g)
|Energy
|1201kJ / 285kcal
|600kJ / 142kcal
|Fat
|7.1g
|3.6g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|45.0g
|22.5g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|1.4g
|Protein
|8.9g
|4.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
