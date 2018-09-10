By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Garlic & Parsley Flatbread 210G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Garlic & Parsley Flatbread 210G
£ 1.25
£0.60/100g
1/4 of a flatbread
  • Energy600kJ 142kcal
    7%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1201kJ / 285kcal

Product Description

  • Flatbread topped with garlic and parsley spread.
  • Hand Finished Topped with buttery garlic and parsley spread for an aromatic flavour
  • Hand Finished Topped with buttery garlic and parsley spread for an aromatic flavour
  • Pack size: 210g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Garlic and Parsley Spread (9%) [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Water, Butter (Milk), Salt, Parsley, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Durum Wheat Semolina, Fermented Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Yeast, Parsley.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 7-8 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 10-12 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • .Remove all packaging.

    .Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

    OVEN

    200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6  7-8 mins

    FROM FROZEN

    200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6  10-12 mins

    Important

    Not suitable for microwave cooking.

    All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

    Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

210g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a flatbread (50g)
Energy1201kJ / 285kcal600kJ / 142kcal
Fat7.1g3.6g
Saturates2.0g1.0g
Carbohydrate45.0g22.5g
Sugars3.3g1.7g
Fibre2.8g1.4g
Protein8.9g4.5g
Salt1.0g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Addictive!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. I bake it with tomatoes, onion, red bell pepper and ham. Yum!

Usually bought next

Tesco Crumpets 8 Pack

£ 0.50
£0.06/each

Tesco Cheese & Tomato Flatbread 225G

£ 1.25
£0.56/100g

Warburtons Pancakes 6 Pack

£ 0.80
£0.13/each

Offer

Tesco Garlic & Rosemary All Butter Flatbread 220G

£ 1.60
£0.73/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here