Tesco Cheese & Tomato Flatbread 225G

Yummy!
This never lets us down with flavour & freshness. Very very tasty accompliment to any meal. Slightly warm it through & it becomes amazing. We have it with anything & everything. The cheese is perfect & the tomato tastes fantastic.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1187kJ / 282kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (8%), Tomato Sauce (6%) [Tomato Paste, Tomato, Onion, Cornflour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Durum Wheat Semolina, Fermented Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Yeast.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Store in a cool dry place.
Oven
Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 7-8 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 7-8 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-12 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-12 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating
Produced in the U.K.
.Remove all packaging.
.Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
OVEN
200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 7-8 mins
FROM FROZEN
200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 10-12 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
4 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
225g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a flatbread (54g)
|Energy
|1187kJ / 282kcal
|641kJ / 152kcal
|Fat
|7.0g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|43.4g
|23.4g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.0g
|Protein
|10.3g
|5.5g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
