Tesco Cheese & Tomato Flatbread 225G

£ 1.25
£0.56/100g
1/4 of a flatbread
  • Energy641kJ 152kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1187kJ / 282kcal

Product Description

  • Flatbread topped with tomato sauce and extra mature Cheddar cheese.
  • Hand Finished Topped with rich tomato sauce and flavoursome extra mature Cheddar
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (8%), Tomato Sauce (6%) [Tomato Paste, Tomato, Onion, Cornflour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Durum Wheat Semolina, Fermented Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 7-8 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 7-8 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-12 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-12 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • .Remove all packaging.

    .Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

    OVEN

    200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6  7-8 mins

    FROM FROZEN

    200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 10-12 mins

    Important

    Not suitable for microwave cooking.

    All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

    Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

225g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a flatbread (54g)
Energy1187kJ / 282kcal641kJ / 152kcal
Fat7.0g3.8g
Saturates2.6g1.4g
Carbohydrate43.4g23.4g
Sugars2.7g1.5g
Fibre1.9g1.0g
Protein10.3g5.5g
Salt1.2g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Yummy!

5 stars

This never lets us down with flavour & freshness. Very very tasty accompliment to any meal. Slightly warm it through & it becomes amazing. We have it with anything & everything. The cheese is perfect & the tomato tastes fantastic.

