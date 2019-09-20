By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Barolo Docg 75Cl

£ 16.75
£16.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

  • Energy414kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 331kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Barolo Di Origine Controllata e Garantita
  • Aged in oak casks for 24 months, there is delicacy and power in this complex red. Its signature Nebbiolo grapes, with their subtle perfume and strong tannins, create a bouquet of ripe fruit, sweet spices and just a hint of vanilla.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Bold & full bodied
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites. The allergens in this product have changed.

Tasting Notes

  • Subtle perfume and strong tannins, create a bouquet of ripe fruit, sweet spices and just a hint of vanilla. Match with beef stew or mushroom risotto

Region of Origin

Piedmont

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Fratelli Martini Secondo Luidi S.P.A.

Type of Closure

Synthetic Cork: Altec

Wine Maker

Massimo Marasso

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Nebbiolo

Vinification Details

  • Harvested by hand, the grapes are collected in baskets before being taken to the winery. The grapes are crushed and fermented in stainless steel tanks with 10-15 days maceration. The wine is then aged in oak barrels for a minimum of 24 months prior to bottling.

History

  • Located among the Langhe hills, the Barolo zone is a collection of different mesoclimate, soil types, altitudes and positions that can have pronounced effect on the development of the Nebbiolo grape and the resulting Barolo wine. Within the Barolo zone there are two major soil types separated by the Alba-Barolo road. Within the communes of Serralunga d'Alba and Monforte d'Alba is a compact, sandstone based oil dating from the Helvetian epoch.

Regional Information

  • Barolo wines are made from the Nebbiolo grape grown in and around the village of the same name in Piedmont, Northern Italy. The zone of production extends into the communes of Barolo. Only vineyards planted in primarily calcareous clay soils in the hills with suitable slopes and orientations are considered suitable for Barolo production.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. Once opened, drink within three days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Match with beef stew or mushroom risotto.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Importer address

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy331kJ / 80kcal414kJ / 100kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.2g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

16 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Absolutely awful No depth, no aroma , no body Su

1 stars

Absolutely awful No depth, no aroma , no body Superficial blend Avoid at all costs

Don’t buy!

1 stars

Very disappointing for a Barolo. I like to have a selection of favourite wines in for an evening when I feel like opening something a bit special. I thought I had opened the wrong bottle... We found this had very little body and a harsh aftertaste. SO disappointing. We’ve had better for half the price. Will not buy again, should have taken it back.

This is a bad wine, or at least a bad bottle. It i

1 stars

This is a bad wine, or at least a bad bottle. It isn't corked; it's just completely dead in the class. At this price, a shocker!

Not worth it

1 stars

I purchased this wine on special offer from £16.00 to £8.00, in my opinion this wine is not even worth a fiver.

Not the 'Finest' Barolo

3 stars

Expectations are always high with Barolo but whilst this Tesco Finest bottle was perfectly drinkable it lacked the depth of flavour you expect from this wine. It might improve with age, but I will not be drinking this particular bottle again.

Highly disappointing

2 stars

Bought this for Christmas thinking it would be a really good full bodied wine. Sadly not so. We even considered to return the wine which I now wish we had. Not a good buy sadly.

Enjoyable

4 stars

Very good but slightly disappointing. Even at a discount price of £15 a bottle, it was still well above my normal price range and I suppose I was expecting something more.

Disappointing

1 stars

Very poor. Pale, little body, even less depth of flavour. Over half of the bottle poured down the sink! £13 wasted.

A reasonable effort

3 stars

The Finest Barolo is a decent attempt at echoing bigger label bottles without replicating the price tag. The wine is a mid-intensity garnet, just going brick at the edges. On the nose are ripe cherries, some blackcurrant and a slight oakiness. The palate is typically Italian (Slightly bitter, with mouth-cleansing acidity) with decent weight and texture. The cherry and nutskin flavours are a tad one-dimensional, but these may develop over time in the bottle. Overall, I think this is a good bottle of Barolo that fans of the style will love, but I can't help thinking that it should have been more spectacular from what was an excellent 2010 vintage. I would be interested to hear what others thought of this vintage.

Full Bodied & powerful

4 stars

This 2009 Barolo was exceptional for the price , a belter of a wine .

1-10 of 16 reviews

