Tesco Finest Barolo Docg 75Cl

Absolutely awful No depth, no aroma , no body Superficial blend Avoid at all costs
Don’t buy!
Very disappointing for a Barolo. I like to have a selection of favourite wines in for an evening when I feel like opening something a bit special. I thought I had opened the wrong bottle... We found this had very little body and a harsh aftertaste. SO disappointing. We’ve had better for half the price. Will not buy again, should have taken it back.
This is a bad wine, or at least a bad bottle. It isn't corked; it's just completely dead in the class. At this price, a shocker!
Not worth it
I purchased this wine on special offer from £16.00 to £8.00, in my opinion this wine is not even worth a fiver.
Not the 'Finest' Barolo
Expectations are always high with Barolo but whilst this Tesco Finest bottle was perfectly drinkable it lacked the depth of flavour you expect from this wine. It might improve with age, but I will not be drinking this particular bottle again.
Highly disappointing
Bought this for Christmas thinking it would be a really good full bodied wine. Sadly not so. We even considered to return the wine which I now wish we had. Not a good buy sadly.
Enjoyable
Very good but slightly disappointing. Even at a discount price of £15 a bottle, it was still well above my normal price range and I suppose I was expecting something more.
Disappointing
Very poor. Pale, little body, even less depth of flavour. Over half of the bottle poured down the sink! £13 wasted.
A reasonable effort
The Finest Barolo is a decent attempt at echoing bigger label bottles without replicating the price tag. The wine is a mid-intensity garnet, just going brick at the edges. On the nose are ripe cherries, some blackcurrant and a slight oakiness. The palate is typically Italian (Slightly bitter, with mouth-cleansing acidity) with decent weight and texture. The cherry and nutskin flavours are a tad one-dimensional, but these may develop over time in the bottle. Overall, I think this is a good bottle of Barolo that fans of the style will love, but I can't help thinking that it should have been more spectacular from what was an excellent 2010 vintage. I would be interested to hear what others thought of this vintage.
Full Bodied & powerful
This 2009 Barolo was exceptional for the price , a belter of a wine .