Niquitin Clear 21Mg 7S

NiQuitin Patch doubles your chance of quitting versus willpower alone!* NiQuitin Clear Patches, the UK's No.1 Patch**, release a continuous flow of therapeutic nicotine providing 24-hour crave control to help you reduce smoking or quit for good. These patches release 21 mg of nicotine and are Step 1 of the successful NiQuitin step down quitting programme, designed for those that smoke 10 or more cigarettes a day. *21mg only vs placebo **To verify contact verify@perrigo.com. Based on IRI sales data 1 patch, 24-hour crave control with NiQuitin's unique Smart Control™ Technology What makes the patches so effective? Once applied, the unique Smart Control™ Technology patch releases nicotine fast and then provides a controlled release throughout the day - helping to stop nicotine cravings and withdrawal symptoms before they even occur. NiQuitin Patch offers 24-hour craving control until you feel ready to resist that cigarette on your own. If you quit smoking, the first thing you are likely to notice is an intense and uncontrolled desire for a cigarette. It is also likely that you will have to deal with unpleasant withdrawal symptoms, such as headaches, insomnia and nervousness. NiQuitin helps you manage this and is especially for those who want to: Quit smoking for good Temporarily withdraw from smoking Reduce smoking The advantages of NiQuitin Clear Patches Provides all day craving control Relieves withdrawal symptoms Completely discrete transparent patch Only patch with smart control technology Combine with NiQuitin oral products to improve your chances of successfully quitting** **Provides significant improvement in quit rates vs patch alone

The UK's No.1 Patch Start your new smoke-free life with NiQuitin! NiQuitin is one of the leading brands in nicotine replacement therapy**. No matter how determined you are, managing your cravings on willpower alone can be extremely difficult. NiQuitin can help make it easier whether you want to quit one day at a time or quit one cigarette at a time. The successful NiQuitin range consists of different variants for whether you're trying to cut or first reduce down. NiQuitin Minis Mint Lozenges - Starts to relieve cravings in just 3 minutes*** NiQuitin Mint Lozenges - Effective craving relief even after the lozenge is gone NiQuitin Clear Patch - Provides 24 hours of controlled nicotine release **To verify contact verify@perrigo.com. Based on IRI sales data ***4mg Only

NiQuitin is a registered trade mark of Elan Pharma International Ltd.

With continuous nicotine release Smokers of 10 or more a day 24 hour stop smoking aid

Ingredients

Nicotine, Drug Reservoir: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer, Occlusive Backing: Polyethylene Terephthalate/ Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Rate Controlling Membrane: Polyethylene Film, Adhesive and Protective Layer: Polyisobutylene Adhesive Laminate

Net Contents

7 x Patches

Preparation and Usage

Apply one patch to the skin once a day, at the same time every day, preferably when you wake up. The patch should be applied immediately after it is removed from its sachet. The patch is intended to be used for 24 hours but can be removed before bed (after 16 hours) if preferred. Step Down Quitting Programme When you're ready to quit smoking, NiQuitin Patches come in three strengths (steps) that deliver different levels of therapeutic nicotine to provide 24-hour relief from withdrawal symptoms. Simply apply the first patch after finishing the last cigarette. Then apply a new patch every day according to the step-by-step plan: Which patch plan is most suitable for you? The time it takes to complete the course depends on how many cigarettes you smoke. 10 or More cigarettes a day: start with step 1 and move to step 2 for two weeks and end with step 3 to follow the 10-week programme. Less than 10 cigarettes a day: start with step 2 for 6 weeks and move to step 3 to follow the 8-week programme. Step 1: Use for the first 6 weeks NiQuitin Clear 21mg Patch (Start here if you smoke more than 10 cigarettes a day) Step 2: Use for 2 weeks NiQuitin Clear 14mg Patch (Start here and use for 6 weeks if you smoke less than 10 cigarettes a day) Step 3: Use on completion of step 2 for 2 weeks NiQuitin Clear 7 mg Patch For an unbeatable way of Quitting**, combine NiQuitin Patches with NiQuitin Minis or Lozenges, as it provides a system of craving management that helps throughout the day and at those times when cravings strike. **Provides significant improvement in quit rates vs patch alone

Lower age limit

12 Years