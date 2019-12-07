By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rice Dream Original With Added Calcium Drink Alternative 1 Litre

4.5(3)Write a review
Rice Dream Original With Added Calcium Drink Alternative 1 Litre
£ 1.40
£1.40/litre
100ml
  • Energy210kJ 50kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 210 kJ

Product Description

  • Non-dairy Rice drink alternative to milk with added calcium and vitamins. UHT Processed.
  • +Calcium, vitamins D/B12
  • Lactose, dairy, gluten and wheat free
  • No added sugars - with no added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians, vegans and kosher diets
  • Pack size: 1l
  • With no added sugars

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rice (14%), Sunflower Oil, Calcium Phosphate, Stabilizer: Gellan Gum, Sea Salt, Vitamins D and B12

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a Nut free environment

Storage

The sealed package can be stored unrefrigerated. After opening, keep refrigerated and use within 4 days.Best before: see top.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

10 servings of 100ml

Warnings

  • NOT FOR USE AS AN INFANT FORMULA.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 2100 Century Way,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8ZB.

  • Email us at:
  • info@mydairyfreedream.com
  • Call our UK Consumer Careline: 0800 022 4339
  • Call our Ireland Consumer Careline: 0646 631 871

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml
Energy 210 kJ
-50 kcal
Fat 1.0 g
of which saturates 0.1 g
Carbohydrate 10.0 g
of which sugars 7.1 g
Protein 0.1 g
Salt 0.10 g
Calcium 120 mg**
Vitamin D 0.75µg**
Vitamin B12 0.38µg**
**15% of the reference intake-

Safety information

View more safety information

NOT FOR USE AS AN INFANT FORMULA.

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Please restock

4 stars

We liked the one with vanilla but they have stopped stocking this too. Seemed a popular product they no longer want to sell. Does any one know where it is now sold?

The best non-dairy alternative.

5 stars

Being lactose intolerant, I have tried numerous alternatives, be they rice, almond, soya, and oat, and Rice Dream is just the best. Hot or cold it is a delight.

Best in taste and yet not in stock anymore

5 stars

Since its existence it is by far the best in taste rice drink. Sadly Tesco didn't stock this anymore. Unfortunately we must buy from other suppliers which this is complicating matters. Please stock this wonderful drink.

