Rice Dream Original With Added Calcium Drink Alternative 1 Litre

Please restock
We liked the one with vanilla but they have stopped stocking this too. Seemed a popular product they no longer want to sell. Does any one know where it is now sold?
The best non-dairy alternative.
Being lactose intolerant, I have tried numerous alternatives, be they rice, almond, soya, and oat, and Rice Dream is just the best. Hot or cold it is a delight.
Best in taste and yet not in stock anymore
Since its existence it is by far the best in taste rice drink. Sadly Tesco didn't stock this anymore. Unfortunately we must buy from other suppliers which this is complicating matters. Please stock this wonderful drink.