Tesco Max Strength Cold & Flu Sachets 10S

It is very good
Each sachet of powder for reconstitution contains: Paracetamol 1000mg and phenylephrine hydrochloride 12.2mg. Also contains: sucrose, aspartame (E951), sodium. MA Holder: Wrafton Laboratories Limited, Wrafton, Braunton, Devon EX33 2DL. PL12063/0034.
Do not store above 25°C.
Produced in the U.K.
10 sachets
CONTAINS PARACETAMOL., Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine. Talk to a doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well. Contains aspartame which may be harmful to people with phenylketonuria., Consult your doctor or pharmacist before taking the medicine if you:, • have severe liver or kidney disease, • are pregnant or breast-feeding., Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children.
