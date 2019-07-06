By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Max Strength Cold & Flu Sachets 10S

Tesco Max Strength Cold & Flu Sachets 10S
£ 2.05
£0.21/each
  • Headache, Sore throat, Blocked nose.
  • Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before you take this product. Helps relieve cold and flu symptoms including headache, sore throat, aches and pains, blocked nose and fever.

Each sachet of powder for reconstitution contains: Paracetamol 1000mg and phenylephrine hydrochloride 12.2mg. Also contains: sucrose, aspartame (E951), sodium. MA Holder: Wrafton Laboratories Limited, Wrafton, Braunton, Devon EX33 2DL. PL12063/0034.

Do not store above 25°C.

Produced in the U.K.

  • For oral use: Pour one sachet of powder into a mug and fill with hot, but not boiling water. Stir until dissolved and drink. • Adults the elderly and children over 12 years: One sachet every four to six hours as necessary up to a maximum of 4 sachets in 24 hours. • Do not give to children under 12 years of age. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better, talk to your doctor.

  • CONTAINS PARACETAMOL.,
  • Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine. Talk to a doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well. Contains aspartame which may be harmful to people with phenylketonuria.,
  • Consult your doctor or pharmacist before taking the medicine if you:,
  • • have severe liver or kidney disease,
  • • are pregnant or breast-feeding.,
  • Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

10 sachets

It is very good

5 stars

It is very good

