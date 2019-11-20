By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oxo 12 Vegetable Stock Cubes 71G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Oxo 12 Vegetable Stock Cubes 71G
£ 1.00
£1.41/100g

Offer

Each 100ml of prepared stock contains
  • Energy34kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat<0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt1.06g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1082kJ/256kcal

Product Description

  • 12 Vegetable Stock Cubes
  • No artificial preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 71g

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Potato Starch, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin. Thiamin), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Flavourings (contain Celery), Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Dried Tomato, Dried Herbs (Parsley, Thyme, Bay), Sugar

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Celery, Wheat

Storage

Store me in a cool dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • For a tasty stock dissolve 1 cube in 190ml of boiling water

Number of uses

This pack makes 24 portions of approximately 100ml

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Return to

  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations

Net Contents

12 x 6g ℮ Stock Cubes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100ml portion of stock as prepared
Energy 1082kJ/256kcal34kJ/8kcal
Fat 5.0g<0.5g
of which saturates 2.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 40.9g1.3g
of which sugars 9.0g<0.5g
Fibre 2.3g<0.5g
Protein 10.6g<0.5g
Salt 34.13g1.06g
Each cube (5.9g) makes 190ml--
This pack makes 24 portions of approximately 100ml--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Oxo 12 Chicken Stock Cubes 71G

£ 0.75
£1.06/100g

Offer

Oxo 12 Beef Stock Cubes 71G

£ 0.75
£1.06/100g

Offer

Tesco Tomato Puree 200G

£ 0.50
£2.50/kg

Bisto Favourite Gravy Granules 170G

£ 0.75
£0.44/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here