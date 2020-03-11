L'oreal Paris Revitalift Night Cream 50Ml

I love this night cream i like the consistency and
I love this night cream i like the consistency and smell. I tend not to use a night cream as it makes my skin too oily but this is a great consistency that soaks into skin without leaving a greasy feeling. Fragrance is lovely too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The cream is a good texture, easy to apply, kind to skin, but unsure of its benefits. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love it. great texture, lovely smell. Glides on the skin and leave no oily residue. Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This cream has been great during the colder weather to give my skin a moisture boost. It gets really dry in winter, which effects my complexion and makes makeup sit badly. This combined with the day cream gives great results! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I love a good day/night cream, but have to be careful with my sensitive complexion...this product was perfect for me, does exactly what it says an smells lush...no sticky mucky feeling after using like other creams I’ve used...100% recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Skin feels fresh and clean even my husband uses it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I absolutely love this product. Have noticed a difference after a week. Wish the pot was bigger [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love this cream. I use it at night after taking my make up routine and I wake up with amazing soft skin - would highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great everyday night cream. Really nourishing your skin feels nice and hydrated. It didn't leave my skin feeling greasy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Used this product a week and didn’t really notice a difference, skin felt slightly softer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]