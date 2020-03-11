By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Revitalift Night Cream 50Ml

4.5(89)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Paris Revitalift Night Cream 50Ml
Product Description

  • 50ml size
  • For skin type: All Skin Types
  • Face Cream
  • The Revitalift Hydrating Night Cream
  • Advanced pro-retinol is a powerful dermatologist-inspired anti-wrinkle ingredient, which helps to smooth the skin's surface.
  • Fibrelastyl is a forming complex, which helps to reinforce skin elasticity for extra-form skin.
  • Results:
  • Immediately, skin is hydrated and toned.
  • In 7 nights fine lines are reduced, skin is more radiant and smoother.
  • In 4 weeks, wrinkles appear reduced and skin feels firmer.
  • A hydrating night cream
  • As part of your anti-wrinkle and firming regime
  • With advanced pro-retinol and fibrelastyl
  • To smooth skin's surface and reduce the appearance of wrinkles
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

782389 36, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Glyceryl Stearate, Shorea Robusta Seed Butter, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, PEG-40 Stearate, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil / Apricot Kernel Oil, Cera Alba / Beeswax, Limnanthes Alba Seed Oil / Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Glycine Soja Protein / Soybean Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Acetyl Trifluoromethylphenyl Valylglycine, Faex Extract / Yeast Extract, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Salicyloyl Phytosphingosine, Triethanolamine, Retinyl Palmitate, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Isohexadecane, Myristic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Pentylene Glycol, Phenethyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 80, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Sorbitan Oleate, Sorbitan Tristearate, Stearic Acid, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B232369/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply the rich cream every night with upwards movements on a thoroughly cleansed face and neck.

Net Contents

50ml

I love this night cream i like the consistency and

5 stars

I love this night cream i like the consistency and smell. I tend not to use a night cream as it makes my skin too oily but this is a great consistency that soaks into skin without leaving a greasy feeling. Fragrance is lovely too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The cream is a good texture, easy to apply, kind t

3 stars

The cream is a good texture, easy to apply, kind to skin, but unsure of its benefits. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it. great texture, lovely smell. Glides on

4 stars

Love it. great texture, lovely smell. Glides on the skin and leave no oily residue. Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This cream has been great during the colder weathe

5 stars

This cream has been great during the colder weather to give my skin a moisture boost. It gets really dry in winter, which effects my complexion and makes makeup sit badly. This combined with the day cream gives great results! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love a good day/night cream, but have to be care

4 stars

I love a good day/night cream, but have to be careful with my sensitive complexion...this product was perfect for me, does exactly what it says an smells lush...no sticky mucky feeling after using like other creams I’ve used...100% recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Skin feels fresh and clean even my husband uses it

5 stars

Skin feels fresh and clean even my husband uses it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I absolutely love this product. Have noticed a dif

5 stars

I absolutely love this product. Have noticed a difference after a week. Wish the pot was bigger [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this cream. I use it at night after taking my

5 stars

Love this cream. I use it at night after taking my make up routine and I wake up with amazing soft skin - would highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great everyday night cream. Really nourishing your

4 stars

Great everyday night cream. Really nourishing your skin feels nice and hydrated. It didn't leave my skin feeling greasy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Used this product a week and didn’t really notice

3 stars

Used this product a week and didn’t really notice a difference, skin felt slightly softer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

