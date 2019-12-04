Tesco Broccoli & Stilton Soup 600G

Absolutely disgusting!!
I agree with the other reviews. This so called soup is absolutely disgusting! How can this pass anyone's taste palate is beyond me?! Only managed two spoonfuls and the rest went in the bin! Don't waste your money.
Yum
This soup is sooo delicious, I’m on a low carb diet so this one is great for it at just 5.4g for half the pot. Me partner loved it too Creamy, rich, cheesey, delicious.
YEUCH!
Absolutely DISGUSTING! YUCK!!!!This stuff is truly revolting. I actually spat it out first of all thinking it was “off”, and past it’s sell-by date, but , it was still in date. Two bowlfuls went straight down the toilet where it belongs. For goodness sake Tesco - how can you even market this vile gloop?
Nasty!
I couldn't even finish eating it. It smelt of broccoli and tasted of stilton, but there was a very unpleasant taste of I don't know what which dominated. Awful.
Ghastly
Usually a fan of Tesco soups, but this is ghastly - awful taste, gloopy texture - had to throw it away after a few mouthfuls.
‘Bitterly’ disappointing!
Sorry - was looking forward to it but it was bitter and disappointing. I did finish my but wish I hadn’t- my wife left hers after a few sups.
Rank
This was really disgusting.
It is disgusting. Avoid.
I love broccoli and I love stilton. I've had some delicious broccoli and stilton soup before but.... This one is absolutely disgusting. Couldn't finish even have a bowl full. And it smell disgusting too
Don't Buy It.
Absolutely vile revolting we all threw it away.
Disappointing!
Very chalky/powdery texture, no broccoli flavour and left a bad aftertaste.