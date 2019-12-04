By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Broccoli & Stilton Soup 600G

2(13)Write a review
Tesco Broccoli & Stilton Soup 600G
£ 1.50
£0.25/100g

½ of a pot
  • Energy650kJ 157kcal
    8%
  • Fat10.8g
    15%
  • Saturates6.0g
    30%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 217kJ / 52kcal

Product Description

  • A soup made with broccoli and blue Stilton® cheese.
  • Smooth & Creamy. Broccoli blended with Long Clawson Stilton® finished with pepper. Just as you would when cooking a soup at home, our experts sauté onions to create a base and build flavours with selected vegetables and seasoning.
  • Smooth & creamy
  • Broccoli blended with Long Clawson Stilton® finished with pepper
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1 portion
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Vegetable Stock, Broccoli (33%), Potato, Blue Stilton® Cheese (Milk) (7%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Black Pepper.

Vegetable Stock contains: Water, Sugar, Salt, Onion Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Leek Concentrate, Celery Concentrate, Garlic Concentrate, Nutmeg Oil.
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. To open, pull tab on rim to break.
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Instructions: 5-6 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally, until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pot (300g)
Energy217kJ / 52kcal650kJ / 157kcal
Fat3.6g10.8g
Saturates2.0g6.0g
Carbohydrate1.8g5.4g
Sugars1.2g3.6g
Fibre1.5g4.5g
Protein2.4g7.2g
Salt0.5g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.--

Safety information

Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

13 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Absolutely disgusting!!

1 stars

I agree with the other reviews. This so called soup is absolutely disgusting! How can this pass anyone's taste palate is beyond me?! Only managed two spoonfuls and the rest went in the bin! Don't waste your money.

Yum

5 stars

This soup is sooo delicious, I’m on a low carb diet so this one is great for it at just 5.4g for half the pot. Me partner loved it too Creamy, rich, cheesey, delicious.

YEUCH!

1 stars

Absolutely DISGUSTING! YUCK!!!!This stuff is truly revolting. I actually spat it out first of all thinking it was “off”, and past it’s sell-by date, but , it was still in date. Two bowlfuls went straight down the toilet where it belongs. For goodness sake Tesco - how can you even market this vile gloop?

Nasty!

1 stars

I couldn't even finish eating it. It smelt of broccoli and tasted of stilton, but there was a very unpleasant taste of I don't know what which dominated. Awful.

Ghastly

1 stars

Usually a fan of Tesco soups, but this is ghastly - awful taste, gloopy texture - had to throw it away after a few mouthfuls.

‘Bitterly’ disappointing!

1 stars

Sorry - was looking forward to it but it was bitter and disappointing. I did finish my but wish I hadn’t- my wife left hers after a few sups.

Rank

1 stars

This was really disgusting.

It is disgusting. Avoid.

1 stars

I love broccoli and I love stilton. I've had some delicious broccoli and stilton soup before but.... This one is absolutely disgusting. Couldn't finish even have a bowl full. And it smell disgusting too

Don't Buy It.

1 stars

Absolutely vile revolting we all threw it away.

Disappointing!

1 stars

Very chalky/powdery texture, no broccoli flavour and left a bad aftertaste.

