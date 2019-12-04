Tesco Chunky Minestrone Soup 600G

Yuck!!
Horrible! It had a curry flavour! Who puts curry in minestrone????
You never ever add potato to minestrone? Not a good mix could do with no potato and small pasta shells and add some herbs ie Basil. It is OK if you have never made your own from a proper Italian recipe or indeed tasted it in Italy.
By having 3 of them a day you: 1. Reduce risk of serious dehydration to nearly 0 2. Don’t have to think of your 5 a day that much 3. Boost your wellbeing
BELLAFANTISSIMO!
SERIOUSLY WONDERFUL ADD NOTHING.......POSSIBLY SOME MORE PASTA! OR ADD AS A SAUCE TO PASTA? MAJIC!
I often make soups, more in the winter. I also eat quite a few canned soups. This soup is absolutely special, good ingredients and not at all tomatoey. Also it is not thick and gloopy like some. Its an absolute winner, dont like the bean one though. Also its a bit dodgy to open, with care!