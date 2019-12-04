By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chunky Minestrone Soup 600G

Tesco Chunky Minestrone Soup 600G
£ 1.50
£0.25/100g

½ of a pot
  • Energy558kJ 133kcal
    7%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars7.8g
    9%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 186kJ / 44kcal

Product Description

  • A soup made with vegetables, cooked pasta and cannellini beans.
  • Chunky & Classic Potato and courgette mixed with cannellini beans, tomatoes and pasta Just as you would when cooking a soup at home, our experts sauté onions and garlic to create a base and build flavours with selected vegetables and seasoning.
  • Chunky & classic
  • Potato and courgette mixed with cannellini beans, tomatoes and pasta
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1 portion
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Vegetable Stock, Vegetables (30%) (Potato, Carrot, Courgette, Onion, Green Beans), Tomato, Cooked Pasta (9%), Cannellini Beans (6%), Tomato Purée, Tomato Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Potato Starch, Balsamic Vinegar, Salt, Oregano, Basil, Parsley, Black Pepper.

Vegetable Stock contains: Water, Sugar, Salt, Onion Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Leek Concentrate, Celery Concentrate, Garlic Concentrate, Nutmeg Oil.

Cooked Pasta contains: Water, Durum Wheat Semolina.

Balsamic Vinegar contains: White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate, Grape Must.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. To open, pull tab on rim to break.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Hob
Instructions: 5-6 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pot (300g)
Energy186kJ / 44kcal558kJ / 133kcal
Fat1.0g3.0g
Saturates0.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate6.3g18.9g
Sugars2.6g7.8g
Fibre1.4g4.2g
Protein1.8g5.4g
Salt0.4g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Yuck!!

1 stars

Horrible! It had a curry flavour! Who puts curry in minestrone????

You never ever add potato to minestrone? Not a goo

3 stars

You never ever add potato to minestrone? Not a good mix could do with no potato and small pasta shells and add some herbs ie Basil. It is OK if you have never made your own from a proper Italian recipe or indeed tasted it in Italy.

By having 3 of them a day you: 1. Reduce risk of s

5 stars

By having 3 of them a day you: 1. Reduce risk of serious dehydration to nearly 0 2. Don’t have to think of your 5 a day that much 3. Boost your wellbeing

BELLAFANTISSIMO!

5 stars

SERIOUSLY WONDERFUL ADD NOTHING.......POSSIBLY SOME MORE PASTA! OR ADD AS A SAUCE TO PASTA? MAJIC!

smashing, a special

5 stars

I often make soups, more in the winter. I also eat quite a few canned soups. This soup is absolutely special, good ingredients and not at all tomatoey. Also it is not thick and gloopy like some. Its an absolute winner, dont like the bean one though. Also its a bit dodgy to open, with care!

