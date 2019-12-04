By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Leek & Potato Soup 600G

2.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Leek & Potato Soup 600G
£ 1.50
£0.25/100g

Offer

½ of a pot
  • Energy610kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates5.1g
    26%
  • Sugars6.6g
    7%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 203kJ / 49kcal

Product Description

  • A soup made with leeks, potato and double cream.
  • Smooth & Creamy Leeks blended with potato, finished with double cream and pepper Just as you would when cooking a soup at home, our experts sauté onions and garlic to create a base and build flavours with selected vegetables and seasoning.
  • Smooth & Creamy Leeks blended with potato, finished with double cream and pepper Just as you would when cooking a soup at home, our experts sauté onions and garlic to create a base and build flavours with selected vegetables and seasoning.
  • Smooth & creamy
  • Leeks blended with potato, finished with double cream and pepper
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1 portion
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Stock, Leek (26%), Potato (23%), Onion, Double Cream (Milk) (3%), Butter (Milk), Salt, Garlic Purée, White Pepper.

Vegetable Stock contains: Water, Sugar, Salt, Onion Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Leek Concentrate, Celery Concentrate, Garlic Concentrate, Nutmeg Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. To open, pull tab on rim to break.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Hob
Instructions: 5-6 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pot (300g)
Energy203kJ / 49kcal610kJ / 146kcal
Fat2.8g8.4g
Saturates1.7g5.1g
Carbohydrate4.6g13.8g
Sugars2.2g6.6g
Fibre1.2g3.6g
Protein0.7g2.1g
Salt0.6g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

It was very bland.

2 stars

It was very bland.

Tasteless

1 stars

This soup was really bland no real taste and horrible texture as well

Not worth buying.

1 stars

It wasn't as good as I was expecting. Good quality but tasted revolting. Had to be tipped away and for this family is saying something. Will not be buying anymore of this line of produce.

Not for me

1 stars

Really disliked this soup. It had an unpleasant smell and I could not taste potato or leeks. It lacked flavour. Tasteless purée which made feel quit queasy. Tried one spoonful and threw the rest away. Maybe it’s a personal thing!

Super soup!

5 stars

We love this soup, I use it as a base to make a chowder. I think this is much tastier and better value than some of the more expensive brands on the shelf. This soup is nice and thick not runny like some, good wholesome taste and ideal for lunch with a crusty roll.

Delicious harty soup with quality ingredients

5 stars

quality ingredients , love this soap keeps me going when I am busy

Very bland

2 stars

There is not much taste with this soup hence why i will not be buying again.

Helpful little swaps

Tesco 3 Chilli Bean Soup 600G

£ 1.50
£0.25/100g

Offer

Tesco Pea & Mint Soup 600G

£ 1.50
£0.25/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here