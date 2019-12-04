Tesco Leek & Potato Soup 600G

It was very bland.
It was very bland.
Tasteless
This soup was really bland no real taste and horrible texture as well
Not worth buying.
It wasn't as good as I was expecting. Good quality but tasted revolting. Had to be tipped away and for this family is saying something. Will not be buying anymore of this line of produce.
Not for me
Really disliked this soup. It had an unpleasant smell and I could not taste potato or leeks. It lacked flavour. Tasteless purée which made feel quit queasy. Tried one spoonful and threw the rest away. Maybe it’s a personal thing!
Super soup!
We love this soup, I use it as a base to make a chowder. I think this is much tastier and better value than some of the more expensive brands on the shelf. This soup is nice and thick not runny like some, good wholesome taste and ideal for lunch with a crusty roll.
Delicious harty soup with quality ingredients
quality ingredients , love this soap keeps me going when I am busy
Very bland
There is not much taste with this soup hence why i will not be buying again.