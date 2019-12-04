By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tomato & Basil Soup 600G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Tomato & Basil Soup 600G
£ 1.50
£0.25/100g

Offer

½ of a pot
  • Energy457kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars11.4g
    13%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 152kJ / 36kcal

Product Description

  • A soup made with tomatoes and basil.
  • Smooth & Sweet Smooth tomato blend finished with basil and a hint of black pepper Just as you would when cooking a soup at home, our experts sauté onions and garlic to create a base and build flavours with selected tomatoes and seasoning.
  • Smooth & sweet
  • Smooth tomato blend finished with basil and a hint of black pepper
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1 portion
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Tomato (66%), Onion, Carrot, Tomato Juice, Tomato Purée, Basil, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Worcester Sauce, Black Pepper.

Worcester Sauce contains: Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion, Salt, Tamarind Concentrate, Clove Powder, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. To open, pull tab on rim to break.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Hob
Instructions: 5-6 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently stirring occasionally, until piping hot.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pot (300g)
Energy152kJ / 36kcal457kJ / 109kcal
Fat1.1g3.3g
Saturates0.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate4.8g14.4g
Sugars3.8g11.4g
Fibre1.0g3.0g
Protein1.3g3.9g
Salt0.4g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best tomato soup

5 stars

Very tasty by far the best tomato soup I have had

