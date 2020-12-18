By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ground Cayenne Pepper 48G

£ 0.85
£0.18/10g
½ of a teaspoon
  • Energy19kJ 5kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1562kJ / 376kcal

Product Description

  • Ground cayenne pepper.
  • WARMING KICK
  • Pack size: 48G

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

40 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

48g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1562kJ / 376kcal19kJ / 5kcal
Fat17.3g0.2g
Saturates3.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate29.4g0.4g
Sugars10.3g0.1g
Fibre27.2g0.3g
Protein12.0g0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Not bad,really.

4 stars

For the price,not bad.Taste ok,not brilliant.

