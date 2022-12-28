Fanta Lemon 2 Litre

Not as good as fanta cans
Tasted flat and not as good as cans.
Tried as it was on offer but not enough lemon taste for me will give it a swerve in future
A beautiful summer drink! A favourite for all the family. Slightly sharp with a refreshing citrus burst
Perfect for quenching the thirst
A perfect taste like all Fanta drinks. Fanta is my favourite.
That zing feeling
It’s so refreshing & love a lemon zing flavour!
❤️ The product. But not available to buy on .com
Love the product been buying it for over a month on my online shopping , and now it's gone???? Its not on the online shopping ??? Why have Hastings store stop selling this item on the .com???
Refreshing !
Absolutely delicious! So refreshing especially when ice cold ! Would deffo buy again
Hooray!
Hooray! I can’t tell you how long I have waited for Tesco to start stocking this old favourite! Fanta lemon is the best; not too sweet and nice and zesty. My husband will be very happy and I’m looking forward to recreating ginebra con fanta limón from our days in Spain. Olé!