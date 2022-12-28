We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fanta Lemon 2 Litre

4.2(8)Write a review
Product Description

  • Sparkling Lemon Fruit Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
  • Tongue tingling refreshing with a lemony zing & fruit juice
  • Made with fruit juice
  • No artificial colours
  • With natural flavours
  • Pack size: 2L

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Lemon Juice From Concentrate (5%), Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Aspartame), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters Of Wood Rosins), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Lemon Flavouring With Other Natural Flavourings.

Storage

Store on a cool dry place. Best Before Date - See side of cap or bottle neck

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

2l 8 servings

Warnings

  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.

Return to

  • Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Great Britain Ltd
  • Great Britain Ltd, Uxbridge UB8 1EZ
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk
  • 0800 227711

Net Contents

2l

Nutrition

Typical Values100 mL250 mL% 250 mL
Energy value (kJ)81kJ203kJ2%
Energy value (kcal)19kcal48kcal2%
Fats0g0g0%
Saturated fats0g0g0%
Carbohydrates4.5g11g4%
Sugars4.5g11g12%
Proteins0g0g0%
Salt0.02g0.05g1%
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Safety information

Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.

Not as good as fanta cans

2 stars

Tasted flat and not as good as cans.

Tried as it was on offer but not enough lemon tast

2 stars

Tried as it was on offer but not enough lemon taste for me will give it a swerve in future

A beautiful summer drink! A favourite for all the

5 stars

A beautiful summer drink! A favourite for all the family. Slightly sharp with a refreshing citrus burst

Perfect for quenching the thirst

5 stars

A perfect taste like all Fanta drinks. Fanta is my favourite.

That zing feeling

5 stars

It’s so refreshing & love a lemon zing flavour!

❤️ The product. But not available to buy on .com

5 stars

Love the product been buying it for over a month on my online shopping , and now it's gone???? Its not on the online shopping ??? Why have Hastings store stop selling this item on the .com???

Refreshing !

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! So refreshing especially when ice cold ! Would deffo buy again

Hooray!

5 stars

Hooray! I can’t tell you how long I have waited for Tesco to start stocking this old favourite! Fanta lemon is the best; not too sweet and nice and zesty. My husband will be very happy and I’m looking forward to recreating ginebra con fanta limón from our days in Spain. Olé!

