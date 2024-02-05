We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fanta Lemon 500 M

£1.70

£0.34/100ml

Guideline Daily Amounts

250ml servings
Energy
203kJ
48kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
11g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per: 100ml

Sparkling Lemon Fruit Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
Tongue tingling refreshing with a lemony zing & fruit juice.
Bright, bubbly and popular, Fanta is the soft drink that intensifies fun. Introduced in 1940, Fanta is the second oldest brand of The Coca-Cola Company.
© 2017 The Coca-Cola Company
Made with fruit juice
Pack size: 0.5L

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (5%), Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Citric Acid, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Aspartame), Malic Acid, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings

Number of uses

500ml = 2 x 250ml servings

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

