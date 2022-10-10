Bradleys Jellied Eels 200G

Like solid rubber
I’ve been buying and enjoyed these eels for 45 years. Although bradleys eels aren’t native eels or even Irish eels . Bradley’s use imported New Zealand eels. They are nevertheless quite good and always have been soft to eat . But I recently purchased 2 tubs that were the worst of my life. Although the taste was good, the eels were so hard ! Like solid rubber! Either they were over cooked ? Or something I can’t put my finger on . Absolutely shameful Bradley’s . Tesco please inform Bradley’s of this problem. Date of purchase is 9/10/22
These are good quality.Not always available so che
These are good quality.Not always available so check whenever an order is placed and hope that eels are available. Haven’t found them anywhere else. Thank you for stocking them.
First class quality
Full of flavour and quality of eels first class. I used to work on a Bradleys Jellied eel stall in the early sixties and so glad to see them on sale in Tescos. A regular order for me. The best jellied eels you can get.
Check the shelf life!
I buy them every week. Every week I get a refund because of a short shelf life. They used to say 5 days. It never was. Now it says one week plus. It's always 3 to 4 days. One time I was told by the call centre that Tesco include the delivery day as one of the shelf life days. Queried this with complaints and was told this isn't the case.
Canine Fan
All I can say is when the seafood sticks are out of stock, I feed some to my dog (a huge German Shepherd) - and he loves them!