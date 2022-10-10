We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bradleys Jellied Eels 200G

3.2(5)Write a review
Bradleys Jellied Eels 200G
£3.00
£1.50/100g

Product Description

  • Traditional jellied eels
  • Visit us at www.frozenfishdirect.co.uk
  • Ready to eat
  • Rich in omega 3 oil
  • Pack size: 200G
  • Rich in omega 3 oil

Information

Ingredients

Eel (50%), Water, Salt, Beef Gelatine, Sugar

Storage

Keep refrigerated +5°CNot suitable for home freezing Eat on day of opening Use by see lid

Name and address

  • Bradley's Fish Factory,
  • Central Way,
  • North Feltham,
  • Trading Est.,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,

Return to

  • Bradley's Fish Factory,
  • Central Way,
  • North Feltham,
  • Trading Est.,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW 14 0XQ.
  • Tel: 020 8890 3169
  • www.frozenfishdirect.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 369kJ/89kcal
Protein 4.3g
Carbohydrate <0.1g
Fat 7.99g
5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Like solid rubber

1 stars

I’ve been buying and enjoyed these eels for 45 years. Although bradleys eels aren’t native eels or even Irish eels . Bradley’s use imported New Zealand eels. They are nevertheless quite good and always have been soft to eat . But I recently purchased 2 tubs that were the worst of my life. Although the taste was good, the eels were so hard ! Like solid rubber! Either they were over cooked ? Or something I can’t put my finger on . Absolutely shameful Bradley’s . Tesco please inform Bradley’s of this problem. Date of purchase is 9/10/22

These are good quality.Not always available so che

4 stars

These are good quality.Not always available so check whenever an order is placed and hope that eels are available. Haven’t found them anywhere else. Thank you for stocking them.

First class quality

5 stars

Full of flavour and quality of eels first class. I used to work on a Bradleys Jellied eel stall in the early sixties and so glad to see them on sale in Tescos. A regular order for me. The best jellied eels you can get.

Check the shelf life!

1 stars

I buy them every week. Every week I get a refund because of a short shelf life. They used to say 5 days. It never was. Now it says one week plus. It's always 3 to 4 days. One time I was told by the call centre that Tesco include the delivery day as one of the shelf life days. Queried this with complaints and was told this isn't the case.

Canine Fan

5 stars

All I can say is when the seafood sticks are out of stock, I feed some to my dog (a huge German Shepherd) - and he loves them!

