Free Range Eggs Large Box Of 6

One typical egg
- Energy
- 323kJ
-
- 78kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.3g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.5g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.23g
- 4%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547kJ / 131kcal
Product Description
- 6 Large class A free range eggs.
- From trusted British Farms. Our freshly laid eggs come from selected farms where hens are free to roam and forage on open pastures from dawn to dusk, and are safely housed in barns overnight. These free range eggs come from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA’s independently certified farm assurance scheme. For more information visit www.rspcaassured.org.uk The Lion mark is your guarantee that these are quality eggs laid by British hens vaccinated against Salmonella. More information at egginfo.co.uk. Hundreds of recipe ideas at eggrecipes.co.uk. Some of our Free Range packs may contain white eggs. White eggs are laid by a different breed of white hen. White eggs have the same nutritional value as brown eggs and are to be cooked exactly the same way. They have the same high welfare standards as our standard hens and are fed the same nutritional diet.
- LARGE Carefully selected from trusted British farms
Information
Storage
Consumer advice - to maintain freshness, keep refrigerated after purchase.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
6
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|547kJ / 131kcal
|323kJ / 78kcal
|Fat
|9.0g
|5.3g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|12.6g
|7.4g
|Salt
|0.39g
|0.23g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.