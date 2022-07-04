Coca Cola 1.25 Litre

Classic
What can I say about Coca Cola, here's the original classic taste (with added sugar) but I like it! Great with ice and a slice of lemon.
good price
Never touch the stuff!
The quality is excellent and I would recommend Tesco delivery every time
value for money
taste is great as allways and i am diabetic and like to have it handy in case of hypo
GREAT
excellent,thank you,Doug