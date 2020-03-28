Tesco Crusty Wholemeal Bread Mix 500G

Should be called Tesco Crusty Wholemeal Brick Mix
If I could give this no stars I would. Have used this mix twice and followed the instructions to make in my Panasonic SD253 bread maker which usually always produces a perfect loaf from a bread mix or scratch. Both times you could use the resulting flat hard brick like loaf to make a house. It is like they havent put any yeast in the mix. Terrible product do NOT waste your money or time unless you are building an extension and need a brick.
Great flour - but use less water.
Fabulous bread - crunchy on the outside soft in the middle. Makes great toast. (Keep it fresh in a plastic bag with the air removed - suggestion from in-store baker, and it works, though the crust loses crunch.) So why only 4 stars? Because when I use the recommended 325 ml of water in my Morphy Richards Fast-Bake it ALWAYS over-rises and sticks to the roof, which is a real pain to clean, since it is non-detachable. It did the same in my Breville Bread-maker, but at least I could remove its lid! I recommend using 300 ml as with Wrights pre-mix flour (310ml is OK)
How to spoil and old favourite.
Used it for a number of years with good results but I suspect they have changed suppliers or formulation over the last year ( to save money) because now I am getting some pretty ropey results more often than not. Previously every loaf was nigh on perfect with a beautiful light fluffy texture and great crust whereas now it has a rough dry texture, often with large voids and doesn't keep well. They are on a yellow card and if it doesn't improve I will ditch it. Tesco seem to have a habit of spoiling or discontinuing good products.
can buy in store but not online for no good reason
One star because my husband can buy it in store (in Cheltenham) but somehow (a computer programming error probably) I cannot add it to my online delivery!!!! It makes great bread though.