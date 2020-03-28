By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Crusty Wholemeal Bread Mix 500G

2(4)Write a review
Tesco Crusty Wholemeal Bread Mix 500G
£ 0.85
£1.70/kg
One slice
  • Energy467kJ 111kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1038kJ / 246kcal

Product Description

  • Wholemeal bread mix.
  • We work with some of the best millers in Britain. They select the harvest's finest grains, and grind wheat to the perfect texture. Just like they've been doing for more than 125 years.
  • SOFT & CRISP JUST ADD WATER,
  • Pack size: 0.5KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour (90%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Chickpea Flour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • CRUSTY WHOLEMEAL BREAD MIX

     

    Baking time: 20-30 minutes

    Makes: 1 loaf, 10 small rolls or 4 x 20cm (8 inch) pizza bases

    You will need: 350ml warm water, large 800g (2lb) loaf tin size

     

    HAND BAKING METHOD:

     

    1. Preheat the oven to 230ºC/Fan 210ºC/Gas Mark 8.

    2. Place the bread mix into a large bowl and add the warm water. Mix for 5 mintues either by hand or in a food mixer to form a dough.

    3. Place the dough on to a floured surface and rest it for 5 minutes. Knead the dough for 2 minutes. Mould into a ball and rest for a further 5 minutes.

    4. Mould the dough into the required shape. Place on a greased baking tray or bread tin. For rolls divide into 10 pieces, shape and place on a greased baking tray.

    5. Dust the top with flour and cover with a lightly dampened cloth. Leave to rise in a warm place for 30-40 minutes, or until the dough has doubled in size.

    6. Place on the lower shelf of the pre-heated oven. Bake for approximately 30 minutes (for bread rolls approximately 20 minutes and for pizza bases 12-15 minutes dependant upon the level of toppings on top).

    7. Remove from bread tin and place on a wire rack to cool.

     

    BREAD MACHINE METHOD:

     

    Refer to manufacturer's guidelines.

    Add the bread mix and water according to the following size machines:

     

    MACHINE SIZE 1lb/400g 1.5lb/600g 2lb/800g

    MIX 250g 350g 500g

    WATER 175ml 245ml 350ml

     

    Refer to youor bread machine's guidelines to confirm capacity and bake on a basic setting.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1038kJ / 246kcal467kJ / 111kcal
Fat2.2g1.0g
Saturates0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate43.3g19.5g
Sugars1.8g0.8g
Fibre5.9g2.7g
Protein10.2g4.6g
Salt0.9g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When made up according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Should be called Tesco Crusty Wholemeal Brick Mix

1 stars

If I could give this no stars I would. Have used this mix twice and followed the instructions to make in my Panasonic SD253 bread maker which usually always produces a perfect loaf from a bread mix or scratch. Both times you could use the resulting flat hard brick like loaf to make a house. It is like they havent put any yeast in the mix. Terrible product do NOT waste your money or time unless you are building an extension and need a brick.

Great flour - but use less water.

4 stars

Fabulous bread - crunchy on the outside soft in the middle. Makes great toast. (Keep it fresh in a plastic bag with the air removed - suggestion from in-store baker, and it works, though the crust loses crunch.) So why only 4 stars? Because when I use the recommended 325 ml of water in my Morphy Richards Fast-Bake it ALWAYS over-rises and sticks to the roof, which is a real pain to clean, since it is non-detachable. It did the same in my Breville Bread-maker, but at least I could remove its lid! I recommend using 300 ml as with Wrights pre-mix flour (310ml is OK)

How to spoil and old favourite.

3 stars

Used it for a number of years with good results but I suspect they have changed suppliers or formulation over the last year ( to save money) because now I am getting some pretty ropey results more often than not. Previously every loaf was nigh on perfect with a beautiful light fluffy texture and great crust whereas now it has a rough dry texture, often with large voids and doesn't keep well. They are on a yellow card and if it doesn't improve I will ditch it. Tesco seem to have a habit of spoiling or discontinuing good products.

can buy in store but not online for no good reason

1 stars

One star because my husband can buy it in store (in Cheltenham) but somehow (a computer programming error probably) I cannot add it to my online delivery!!!! It makes great bread though.

Usually bought next

Tesco Crusty White Farmhouse Bread Mix 500G

£ 0.85
£1.70/kg

Tesco Pizza Base Mix 145G

£ 0.65
£4.49/kg

Tesco British Salted Block Butter 250G

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.49
£5.96/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.49
£5.96/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here