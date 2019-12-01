Tesco Crusty White Farmhouse Bread Mix 500G

very nice bread
came out fresh and as good as the bakery...3 hour bread machine..yummy
Very disappointing.
These bread mixes used to be fairly reliable but are now just second rate. I tried two mixes yesterday, both well inside their sellby date - the first raised to about half size and didn't crust at all, and the second seemed to cook ok but raised to half size. I don't want to give up but tesco should be offering an alternative so we have a choice...Every Little Helps?
Second loaf made,dense and crust to hard Dough don't resemable dough to watery even though correct amount of water Not impressed
very poor, struggled to rise. not enough yeast probably
Used to be great for years, now terrible
Been buying this for years and baking it daily, but now the mix has changed. Cooking the bread releases a pungent sickly sweet smell that makes the whole room revolting and me feel ill, not at all like baking bread should. Even the packets smell sweet from the outside, going to have to take a whole drawer full back.
Good stand by
I make my own bread as we live in a remote area, can't just 'pop' to a shop, however this bread mix is a great standby when I don't want to start measuring etc.
First attempt, great
Had bought a silicon Cook Pod which said bread could be made in it, saw this bread mix and thought we'd try our first ever attempt at bread making hopefully a fairly easy way. They worked brilliantly together and the first loaf was a success, the other half was sceptical but even they had to 'eat their words' as well as the bread! Always make sure we have the mix in the cupboard now.
Well pleased
Easy to use, perfect results
Best white bread mix
We've tried many branded and non-branded white bread mixes, this is so far our most favourite. We machine bake and the result is a wonderful bread, crusty on the outside and soft in the inside.