Tesco Crusty White Farmhouse Bread Mix 500G

CRUSTY WHITE BREAD MIX

Baking time: 20-30 minutes

Makes: 1 loaf, 10 small rolls or 4 x 20cm (8 inch) pizza bases

You will need: 325ml warm water, large 800g (2lb) loaf tin size

HAND BAKING METHOD:

1. Preheat the oven to 230ºC/Fan 210ºC/Gas Mark 8.

2. Place the bread mix into a large bowl and add the warm water. Mix for 5 mintues either by hand or in a food mixer to form a dough.

3. Place the dough on to a floured surface and rest it for 5 minutes. Knead the dough for 2 minutes. Mould into a ball and rest for a further 5 minutes.

4. Mould the dough into the required shape. Place on a greased baking tray or bread tin. For rolls divide into 10 pieces, shape and place on a greased baking tray.

5. Dust the top with flour and cover with a lightly dampened cloth. Leave to rise in a warm place for 30-40 minutes, or until the dough has doubled in size.

6. Place on the lower shelf of the pre-heated oven. Bake for approximately 30 minutes (for bread rolls approximately 20 minutes and for pizza bases 12-15 minutes dependant upon the level of toppings applied on top).

7. Remove from bread tin and place on a wire rack to cool.

BREAD MACHINE METHOD:

Refer to manufacturer's guidelines.

Add the bread mix and water according to the following size machines:

MACHINE SIZE 1lb/400g 1.5lb/600g 2lb/800g

MIX 250g 350g 500g

WATER 160ml 230ml 325ml

Refer to youor bread machine's guidelines to confirm capacity and bake on a basic setting.