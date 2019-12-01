By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Crusty White Farmhouse Bread Mix 500G

3.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Crusty White Farmhouse Bread Mix 500G
One slice
  • Energy472kJ 111kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1049kJ / 248kcal

Product Description

  • White bread mix.
  • We work with some of the best millers in Britain. They select the harvest's finest grains, and grind wheat to the perfect texture. Just like they've been doing for more than 125 years.
  • FLUFFY & CRISPY JUST ADD WATER
  • Pack size: 0.5KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt, Chickpea Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • CRUSTY WHITE BREAD MIX

     

    Baking time: 20-30 minutes

    Makes: 1 loaf, 10 small rolls or 4 x 20cm (8 inch) pizza bases

    You will need: 325ml warm water, large 800g (2lb) loaf tin size

     

    HAND BAKING METHOD:

     

    1. Preheat the oven to 230ºC/Fan 210ºC/Gas Mark 8.

    2. Place the bread mix into a large bowl and add the warm water. Mix for 5 mintues either by hand or in a food mixer to form a dough.

    3. Place the dough on to a floured surface and rest it for 5 minutes. Knead the dough for 2 minutes. Mould into a ball and rest for a further 5 minutes.

    4. Mould the dough into the required shape. Place on a greased baking tray or bread tin. For rolls divide into 10 pieces, shape and place on a greased baking tray.

    5. Dust the top with flour and cover with a lightly dampened cloth. Leave to rise in a warm place for 30-40 minutes, or until the dough has doubled in size.

    6. Place on the lower shelf of the pre-heated oven. Bake for approximately 30 minutes (for bread rolls approximately 20 minutes and for pizza bases 12-15 minutes dependant upon the level of toppings applied on top).

    7. Remove from bread tin and place on a wire rack to cool.

     

    BREAD MACHINE METHOD:

     

    Refer to manufacturer's guidelines.

    Add the bread mix and water according to the following size machines:

     

    MACHINE SIZE 1lb/400g 1.5lb/600g 2lb/800g

    MIX 250g 350g 500g

    WATER 160ml 230ml 325ml

     

    Refer to youor bread machine's guidelines to confirm capacity and bake on a basic setting.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1049kJ / 248kcal472kJ / 111kcal
Fat1.7g0.8g
Saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate46.2g20.8g
Sugars2.0g0.9g
Fibre3.0g1.3g
Protein10.4g4.7g
Salt0.9g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When made up according to instructions.--

very nice bread

5 stars

came out fresh and as good as the bakery...3 hour bread machine..yummy

Very disappointing.

2 stars

These bread mixes used to be fairly reliable but are now just second rate. I tried two mixes yesterday, both well inside their sellby date - the first raised to about half size and didn't crust at all, and the second seemed to cook ok but raised to half size. I don't want to give up but tesco should be offering an alternative so we have a choice...Every Little Helps?

Second loaf made,dense and crust to hard Dough don

1 stars

Second loaf made,dense and crust to hard Dough don't resemable dough to watery even though correct amount of water Not impressed

very poor, struggled to rise. not enough yeast pro

1 stars

very poor, struggled to rise. not enough yeast probably

Used to be great for years, now terrible

1 stars

Been buying this for years and baking it daily, but now the mix has changed. Cooking the bread releases a pungent sickly sweet smell that makes the whole room revolting and me feel ill, not at all like baking bread should. Even the packets smell sweet from the outside, going to have to take a whole drawer full back.

Good stand by

5 stars

I make my own bread as we live in a remote area, can't just 'pop' to a shop, however this bread mix is a great standby when I don't want to start measuring etc.

First attempt, great

5 stars

Had bought a silicon Cook Pod which said bread could be made in it, saw this bread mix and thought we'd try our first ever attempt at bread making hopefully a fairly easy way. They worked brilliantly together and the first loaf was a success, the other half was sceptical but even they had to 'eat their words' as well as the bread! Always make sure we have the mix in the cupboard now.

Well pleased

5 stars

Easy to use, perfect results

Best white bread mix

5 stars

We've tried many branded and non-branded white bread mixes, this is so far our most favourite. We machine bake and the result is a wonderful bread, crusty on the outside and soft in the inside.

