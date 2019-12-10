Fullers London Pride 500Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Beer
  • Award Winning Ale - Voted Britain's Best
  • Brewed beside the Thames
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

2.35

ABV

4.7% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Brewed & bottled by:
  • Fuller Smith & Turner PLC,
  • Chiswick Lane South,
  • London,
  • W4 2QB,
  • England.

Importer address

  • Empire Liquor,
  • Unit 5,
  • 900 South Road,
  • Edwardstown 5039 S.A.
  • Beerforce Intl (1993) Ltd,
  • Rosebank Rd,

Return to

  • Fuller Smith & Turner PLC,
  • Chiswick Lane South,
  • London,
  • W4 2QB,
  • England.
  • www.fullers.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

NOT London Pride

1 stars

last one I had was sour!

