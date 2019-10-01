Heinz Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 4X415g

Just need to remove the outer plastic!!
Just need to remove the outer plastic!!
When it came to taking tins out of plastic, one ti
When it came to taking tins out of plastic, one tin had been broken and beans coming out, had to throw away.
its very good price would definitely get this agai
its very good price would definitely get this again
No one beats Heinz for baked beans
You just can't beat Heinz when it comes to baked beans, many have tried and failed. Tasty, nutritious, and you don't need a tin opener. The only negative is that there's too much sauce for my liking, I pour out most of the sauce after opening and feel they could reduce the sauce and put 20 percent more beans in a tin but it's probably a profit making tactic having so much sauce in there.